Louisville police charge 3 men with murder over separate shootings that left 4 dead

Three men were arrested Tuesday and have been charged over three separate shootings that left four individuals dead, according to Louisville Metro Police.

One man was charged over a September homicide that occurred on Mellwood Avenue. Another was charged over a July shooting by Kenwood Hill. And a third man has been charged over a double homicide that happened in May, according to three statements from LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram.

Here's a quick look at the cases:

Fatal shooting on Mellwood Avenue

One man has been charged with murder but has claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense, according to his arrest citation, following a homicide earlier this month in Butchertown.

The incident took place on Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, LMPD said at the time. First Division officers who responded to the call at about 9:30 a.m. that morning found a man who had been shot who was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.

Jeffery Way was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Ingram. According to his arrest citation, he was identified by witnesses through surveillance footage taken at the scene and later spoke over the phone with an LMPD detective, where he admitted to killing the man but said he'd acted in self-defense.

Way was set to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The man killed in the shooting has not been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, but Way's arrest citation lists the victim as David Arajs.

July shooting on Southside Drive

A man has also been charged over a shooting in July that killed one man and injured another.

Jorge Ortiz-Parra was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with murder and first-degree assault, according to LMPD. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Ortiz-Parra is accused of killing Emilio Marti-Suarez, according to police, and injuring another man in a shooting that took place on July 7 in the 7300 block of Southside Drive, by Kenwood Hill. Third Division officers responded that day to a report of a shooting at about 5:20 p.m. – Marti-Suarez was pronounced dead at the scene, LMPD said at the time, while another man who had been shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Ingram said a police investigation determined both men who were shot were at an apartment with Ortiz-Parra on the day of the shooting when a dispute began. According to his arrest citation, Ortiz-Parra followed the two men later in the day to another location, where he shot them and then drove away.

Double homicide in Hikes Point area

Another man has been arrested and charged this week over a double homicide that happened in May.

Edgar Cruz Hernandez was taken into custody Tuesday, according to LMPD, and has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested in the 5100 block of Keegan Way, Ingram's statement said.

The shooting Cruz Hernandez is accused of taking part in happened at about 2 p.m. on May 14 in the 3300 block of Hikes Lane near Breckinridge Lane, police said at the time. Sixth Division officers responded to a call concerning a shooting that had taken place by the busy intersection, LMPD said, and two men who had been shot were found in the parking lot of a nearby business and then taken to University of Louisville Hospital. One of the men, Kahlil Laghmani, was pronounced dead later that day, while the other, Mahamed Abdi, succumbed to his injuries on May 17.

Cruz Hernandez was later identified as a suspect and was arrested Tuesday, according to his arrest citation, which stated he confessed to the shooting and admitted he'd thrown away spent casings and said the gun he'd used was later stolen from the car he had used during the incident.

Cruz Hernandez was also set to be arraigned Wednesday.

