Louisville police: Charges filed over dismembered body found in Old Louisville

A Louisville man arrested Friday is facing charges over a death investigation in Old Louisville, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call Thursday about a dismembered body and a missing person's report, according to court documents, in the 800 block of Second Street. Jeremiah Bowman was arrested Friday and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Bowman's arrest citation, a witness said Bowman showed them the victim's body parts and askedd them to help him get rid of the body. That witness contacted police, the citation said, who found body parts hidden in multiple locations "in a way to avoid detection."

The victim was identified Thursday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as David Sloan, with a report that said he died due to blunt and sharp force injuries. Bowman lived with Sloan, his arrest citation said, and LMPD has classified the case as a death investigation.

