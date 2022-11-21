Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down

Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Erika Shields is resigning as Louisville Metro Police chief on Jan. 2, when the new administration takes office and Mayor Greg Fischer wraps up his third and final term.

Greenberg said Shields offered to resign over the weekend after meeting with him and that he would accept her resignation. His new administration takes over Jan. 2, and he said he would select an interim chief before then.

Greenberg made his announcement at a news conference at the Preston Pointe office building on Main Street in downtown Louisville, and Shields was not there.

In an emailed statement shortly after the announcement, Shields said she looks forward to continuing to lead the department through the end of Fischer's administration.

"I am honored to have led the dedicated and talented officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department during a time of unprecedented change in policing here and across the country," Shields said. "Thank you to Mayor Greg Fischer for his trust in me and my team. I am proud to have served this Department as it worked to implement more than 150 reform efforts, a police salary increase to attract and retain the best and brightest, and, most importantly, a reduction in violent crime."

Shields became chief in January 2021 following Fischer's firing of former Chief Steve Conrad in June 2020 as the city saw nightly racial justice protests in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor. In the roughly six months before she came on board, the department was led by two separate interim chiefs. She became Louisville's second female and first openly gay police chief, with Fischer praising her at the time of her hire as an "experienced, progressive, reform-minded leader."

Fischer fired Conrad, who had an eight-year tenure as chief, after learning officers did not have their body cameras turned on during the fatal shooting of beloved BBQ chef David McAtee in the West End, a deadly incident that occurred in the early days of the 2020 protests over the police killings of Taylor, George Floyd and other Black Americans.

In a statement, Fischer said he was "deeply appreciative" of Shields' service.

"At an incredibly challenging time, she came to Louisville and led an LMPD focused on reform and violent crime reduction, and in just the past year we see the results of that work – homicides down by nearly 14% and shootings are down 30%. Thank you to Chief Shields, her team, and her family – we are better off for their sacrifice and commitment."

Shields repeatedly announced her commitment to decreasing violent crime, and leaders have said Louisville's renewed emphasis on funding violence prevention programs, implementing the Group Violence Intervention initiative (which both of the mayoral contenders said they support) and utilizing gun-tracing technology from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping limit the bloodshed.

But still, the city has continued to suffer record levels of homicides and shootings, with 184 criminal homicides in 2021, preceded by 165 in 2020, per LMPD data.

As of early November, the city has seen over 140 homicides and over 370 nonfatal shootings this year. LMPD data shows a drastic decrease in nonfatal shootings as well, down about 33% compared to this time last year.

Still, this year's homicide and nonfatal shooting totals are once again surpassing or likely to finish higher than the pre-pandemic period, when Louisville saw 93 homicides and nearly 400 nonfatal shootings in 2019.

LMPD also has been struggling a massive officer shortage that has led to gaps in when and how officers have been responding to a number of scenes. For instance, the department's domestic violence unit was cut by nearly seven detectives under Shield's leadership.

The staffing changes were made because "in 2021 the department was facing an unprecedented number of homicides and its staffing was at historical lows," spokeswoman Angela Ingram said. "Difficult personnel decisions had to be made to curb the steady occurrence of gun violence."

Shields had stepped down as Atlanta's police chief in June 2020 after an officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. LMPD noted on its website during her time in Atlanta, the Georgia city saw "a reduction in violent crime and a marked increase in illegal gun seizures."

While in the Peach State's capital city, Shields worked a wide array of assignments, including plainclothes work focused on narcotics, robbery investigations, internal affairs and accreditation for the Atlanta Police Department, with a focus on its technology, budget, training academy and recruitment. She also oversaw the patrol division.

Shields is set to earn over $238,000 in 2022, according to the online Louisville Metro salary lookup site.

A new chief will take charge at an important time for Louisville's police department. Greenberg said earlier this month he has not received any updates apart from what has been publicly reported on the Department of Justice's pending pattern-or-practice investigation into LMPD and Metro Government.

Metro Council President David James, D-6th District, who is also serving on Greenberg's transition team, said Monday he "is thankful Chief Shields came to Louisville when she did."

“She was a breath of fresh air and a very administratively sound police chief,” James told The Courier Journal in a text message. “Most new mayors want to have their own police chief, so this move shouldn’t be shocking to anyone.”

