Louisville police chief moves to fire cop charged in Breonna Taylor case; another retires

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields sent her termination notice Monday to one of the four officers whom the U.S. Department of Justice charged last week with falsifying parts of the search warrant and obstructing the federal investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.

The second officer who still had a job resigned Friday, a day after the DOJ announced the federal indictments against the former LMPD members.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields notified Kyle Meany, 35, of her intent to fire him Monday in a pretermination letter that the department provided Tuesday to media outlets. Shields told Meany that he and any legal counsel or union representative will have a chance to meet with her Thursday morning "to provide me with additional information or mitigating factors," as is standard policy.

"Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the department," Shields wrote in the letter to Meany that cited his federal case as grounds for dismissal for violating LMPD's standards on "Obedience to Rules and Regulations."

"Your conduct has adversely affected the morale, operations and/or efficiency of the department …" Shields also wrote, using standard language sometimes used in termination letters for other LMPD personnel. "Your conduct has severely damaged the image of our Department within the community."

"I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department," Shields added.

Kelly Hanna Goodlett, 35, who was charged last week along with Meany and two other former officers, submitted her resignation to LMPD on Friday, according to department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Meany, a sergeant who led the since-disbanded Place-Based Investigations Unit that was investigating Taylor, had been with LMPD for about nine years. Goodlett, a detective in the same unit, was with the department for about a decade.

Meany can appeal his termination to the Police Merit Board, which rarely overturns firing decisions.

LMPD began termination proceedings against Meany and Goodlett last Thursday, the same day U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges against the two officers, as well as former detectives Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison.

Jaynes and Hankison were fired in 2021 and 2020, respectively, for their actions preceding or during the 2020 raid at Taylor's home.

No charges have been brought against the two former LMPD officers — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove — who shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, during a drug-related investigation shortly after midnight on March 13, 2020.

Her death led to months of protests in the city and country over systemic racism and the killing of Black residents like Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

No drugs or cash were found in her South End apartment as part of the raid, which police conducted after suspecting Taylor was holding drugs and money for an ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who is a convicted drug trafficker.

Jaynes, Meany and Goodlett were involved in putting together the warrant for Taylor's home, DOJ officials said. Cosgrove, who fired the fatal shot and is suing to try to win his job back after he was terminated in January 2021, and Mattingly, who retired last year, are not facing federal charges, Garland said.

Jaynes and Meany face four federal counts related to allegations they “willfully deprived Taylor of her constitutional rights by drafting and approving a false affidavit to obtain a search warrant for Taylor’s home.”

Meany also made "a false statement to federal investigators," according to the Justice Department.

Hankison faces a separate indictment alleging he deprived Taylor, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and three of their neighbors "of their constitutional rights" by firing shots through a bedroom window and sliding glass door that was covered with blinds and a curtain. Several of those rounds went into a neighboring occupied unit.

Goodlett was the only one of the four to get charged by information, which typically indicates a defendant agreed to plead guilty before facing formal charges. She faces one count of “conspiring with Jaynes to falsify the warrant affidavit for Taylor’s home, and file a false report to cover up the false affidavit,” the DOJ announced.

While celebrating last week's announcement with Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, and other family members, attorney Ben Crump, who represented Taylor’s family along with Louisville attorneys Lonita Baker and Sam Aguiar, said that Goodlett provided “pivotal” inside information to the federal authorities to help their investigation.

Goodlett's indictment said she allegedly told Jaynes a few days before the raid at Taylor's Springfield Drive apartment that the warrant affidavit "did not contain enough recent information connecting Taylor or her home to criminal activity; she then added a paragraph to the affidavit that she knew was misleading, which stated that detectives had 'verified' from databases that, as of February 20, 2020, (Glover) used 3003 Springfield Drive as his 'current home address.'"

A few months later, after media reports revealed a postal inspector saying Glover had not received packages at Taylor's apartment, Jaynes texted Goodlett to say a criminal investigator wanted to speak with him.

Goodlett met with Jaynes in his garage the evening of May 17, 2020, and the two "agreed to tell investigators a false story" by claiming Mattingly had told them Glover was receiving packages at Taylor's apartment, according to the indictment.

The two followed through with their plan, with Jaynes lying to LMPD's Public Integrity Unit and the FBI while Goodlett lied to investigators with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office, according to the indictments.

The civil rights violations that Meany is charged with can result in a maximum sentence of life in prison, while an obstruction-related charge and false statements offense can carry up to 20 years and five years, respectively.

The conspiracy count for Goodlett can result in up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Goodlett is set to make an initial federal court appearance Friday before U.S. District Judge David Hale, with no attorney listed for her in online court records and additional documents related to her case still sealed.

Meany, Hankison and Jaynes all made their first appearance last Thursday before Magistrate Judge Regina Edwards and were ordered released on the condition they have no contact with other defendants or victims.

Edwards also ordered them to have no guns in their homes as a condition of their release and set unsecured bonds on all three of $50,000, which they must pay only if they violate the terms of their release.

Jaynes and Meany pleaded not guilty to their charges, with a trial date set for Oct. 11, while Hankison currently has an Oct. 13 trial date.

Hankison had been the sole officer to face state charges as part of the shooting investigation, though not for Taylor’s death.

Instead, Hankison was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for firing bullets that went into an occupied, neighboring apartment. A Jefferson County grand jury, however, found him not guilty at the conclusion of a trial this past March.

The city settled with Taylor’s family in 2020 for $12 million.

What led up to Breonna Taylor's death, and what happened at her home?

The new federal indictments allege members of the PBI Unit, which is mentioned in a lawsuit from Taylor's family claiming it was part of a broader city-initiated gentrification plan, "falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor's home," which violated federal civil rights law — including Taylor's Fourth Amendment rights — and "resulted in Ms. Taylor's death,” Garland said.

"Breonna Taylor should be alive today," Garland said last week.

In the lead up to the deadly March 13, 2020, raid, the LMPD officers had obtained five search warrants with "no-knock" clauses as part of a larger narcotics investigation.

All the homes were on Elliott Avenue and Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the West End, except for Taylor's apartment on Springfield Drive in southwest Louisville.

Jaynes, Meany and Goodlett sought the warrant for Taylor's home "knowing that the officers lacked probable cause for the search," Garland said, and they knew the affidavit in support of the warrant "contained false and misleading information and that it omitted material information."

Not long after midnight on March 13, 2020, the group of LMPD personnel used a battering ram to break down Taylor's front door as part of a no-knock search warrant.

Police insist they didn't use the "no-knock" clause, instead announcing their presence before forcing open the door of Taylor's apartment. But neighbors and Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, who was in bed with her as the couple dozed off while watching a movie, said they never heard them announce they were police.

Walker said he heard pounding on the door and got up to investigate as officers used a battering ram to bust down the door. Walker told investigators he fired a single shot from his legally owned handgun, hitting one of the cops, Mattingly, in the thigh and severing an artery.

Three officers — Mattingly, Hankison and Cosgrove — fired back 32 times, hitting Taylor six times and killing her.

Pending DOJ investigation into LMPD

The indictments against Meany, Goodlett, Hankison and Jaynes are separate from the DOJ’s "pattern-or-practice" investigation into LMPD and Louisville Metro Government.

Garland announced that probe in April 202 and said it would focus on several areas, including whether the department:

Used unreasonable force, including during peaceful protests;

Engaged in unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures, including unlawful search warrant executions on private residences;

Discriminated against people based on race; and

Failed to provide public services in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The DOJ, as part of its probe, also has been completing a comprehensive review of LMPD's policies and training, along with an assessment of the effectiveness of its supervision of officers and its system of accountability, including its misconduct investigations.

The FBI has also been investigating Taylor's death since May 2020, when it opened its "color of law" case that focuses on allegations of police officers or other officials improperly using their authority, including excessive force, false arrest or obstruction of justice.

Several LMPD officers have faced unrelated federal charges and convictions since 2020 related to offenses like assaulting protesters or throwing drinks from squad cars at West End residents. Goodlett was named, but not charged, in the federal investigation into officers throwing slushies and drinks at the residents.

Reporters Andrew Wolfson, Jonathan Bullington and Krista Johnson contributed to this story.

