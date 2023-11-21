Louisville police close investigation into mass shooting at bank, release records

The Louisville Metro Police Department has concluded its investigation into the mass shooting at Old National Bank this spring that left five people dead, along with the shooter, who was fatally shot by police. Others, including a Louisville police officer, were wounded.

In an announcement Tuesday, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg said the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had determined that Officer Cory Galloway, who shot and killed the shooter, Connor Sturgeon, was justified in his actions.

“On April 10, 2023, the citizens of Louisville collectively suffered one of the most devastating events in the city’s history,” Greenberg said in a news release. “Five innocent people: Josh Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer, and Jim Tutt had their lives inexplicably stolen from them. Others were shot, but survived, and their lives are forever changed. LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, just 10 days out of the police academy, survived a gunshot wound to the head. Officer Cory Galloway was forced to confront and stop an active shooter. Countless family members, Old National Bank employees, and others will undoubtedly carry the pain of that day with them.”

Police released 64 pages of records related to the investigation Tuesday, including an investigative letter by the LMPD Homicide Unit, a medical examiner’s report on the suspect, writings by Sturgeon and the receipt for the rifle he used in the shooting.

The records posted on the police department’s website revealed that:

Sturgeon’s parents told police he spent the day before the shooting, Easter Sunday, with his family “and showed no signs of anything being wrong.”

He was in therapy for “mental health issues” and had been to an appointment the Thursday before where “changes were made to his medications to increase dosage units,” but he had not made statements indicating a threat to himself or others, according to the investigative letter.

Sturgeon told his mother he had had a panic attack the Monday before and said “he wanted to go on FMLA” from the bank because of that. “He stated he could not pinpoint what was going on with him, but he needed to leave.”

Sturgeon had “voluntarily checked into a mental hospital” after a suicide attempt last year.

Though he “had positive relationships with peers and bosses,” the records state that Sturgeon “was unhappy with his career path” and wasn’t sure he wanted to stay in banking.

Sturgeon bought a Radical Firearms RF-15 at River City Firearms in Louisville on April 4, six days before the shooting. He brought it, along with 120 rounds of ammunition, “loaded between four separate rifle magazines,” into the bank.

Sturgeon’s writings from the week before the shooting included journal entries in which he wrote that the plan for the shooting was “something I have to do.” He also appeared to blame the National Rifle Association for the shooting, writing, “Lets give it up for the NRA!! (raucous applause.) I couldn’t have done this without all of your lobbying dollars. You really brought this whole thing together. This is the world you are building. One without any regard for the value of Human Life.”

He wrote that he wanted to “send a message to those with power that they are not invincible.’

“I have decided to make an impact,” Sturgeon wrote. “These people did not deserve to die but because I was depressed and able to buy __ (guns?), they are gone. Perhaps this is the impact for change — upper class white people dying. I certainly would not have been able to do this were it more difficult to get a gun.”

Gwinn-Vallaroel said in the news release that “our priority has been assisting the families, Old National Bank employees, officers, and community members affected by the horrific events of that day.”

She said they “will continue to honor the victims, their families, and the officers directly affected by the tragedy.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.