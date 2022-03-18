Louisville police confirm 'officer-involved shooting' Friday morning near Germantown

Louisville Metro Police officers were involved in a shooting that took place Friday morning on a busy corner in the Highlands, the department has confirmed.

The incident happened in Winter and Barrett avenues, MetroSafe said. Louisville police department released few details but said updates would be coming.

Police at the scene at about 9:30 a.m. had taped off the intersection at Barret and Winter avenues, where popular restaurants V-Grits and The Fish House stand, amid the investigation.

Louisville Metro Police investigate a reported shooting at Winter and Barret avenues. March 18, 2022

No details were initially released about potential deaths or injuries that had resulted from the shooting, or the circumstances behind the shooting.

The Friday morning shooting came less than 24 hours after a separate shooting involving LMPD officers took place near Churchill Downs.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the department, an officer shot a man in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood LMPD said had pointed a gun at an officer before the shooting. The individual who was shot in that incident is expected to survive, according to police, and the shooting is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.

