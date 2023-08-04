Louisville police fatally shoot man who fired at officers in Clifton, chief says

Louisville police fatally shot a man in Clifton late Thursday after shots were reportedly fired at officers responding to a call near Frankfort Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers received a call of shots fired shortly before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of New Main Street.

By 10:19 p.m., an officer reported shots had been fired at police. And at 10:31 p.m., an officer reported an individual had been shot in the 2000 block of Frankfort Avenue.

Police called for emergency medical services, and the individual – a white man who appeared to be in his mid-30s – was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

No other injuries were reported.

Body camera footage was taken of the incident.

This story will be updated.

