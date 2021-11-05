Louisville police fatally shoot man they say was armed at apartment near VA Medical Center

Update: KSP shares video of Louisville officer fatally shooting man at apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police shot and killed a man early Tuesday on River Bend Drive in Clifton Heights after officials said he grabbed a gun and fired at officers responding to a "domestic disturbance" at an apartment.

Fifth Division officers were sent about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment in the 2500 block of River Bend Drive in response to a "domestic disturbance," Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

That address, in The Whitney apartment complex, is near the Robley Rex VA Medical Center off Zorn and Mellwood avenues.

"Officers were informed by MetroSafe that the man was armed with a gun," Ruoff said, adding a woman had called 911 to report an argument.

"While on scene, the man grabbed the gun and fired at officers," Ruoff said. "At least one LMPD officer fired their weapon, striking and killing the man. Body camera video captured the incident. The Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation."

LMPD said no officers were injured. The department later identified Officer Timothy Lanham as the one who fatally shot the man. The identity of the man along with more details have not been released.

The LMPD Forensic Crime Scene Unit and multiple patrol cars were on scene for much of the morning, but there was no visible police presence or police tape still up by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two neighbors on River Bend, who both declined to give their names, said they saw a large police presence overnight and neighbors gathered to look on.

"They were all over the place," one said.

Dawn Daunhauer, who lives a couple of buildings away from where the shooting took place in the complex, said she noticed flashing lights and sirens around the time of the shooting but assumed it was an ambulance tending to a medical emergency.

She's new to the Louisville area and was coming home "from a 16-hour shift" at her job late Monday, she said, and was surprised when she found out Tuesday what the commotion was that had briefly woken her overnight.

"It's shocking," she said. "It's just awful."

An employee in the complex's leasing office declined to comment, referring all questions to LMPD.

Captain Paul Blanton, a Kentucky State Police spokesman, told The Courier Journal he could not share additional details at this time.

KSP's Critical Incident Response Team arrived at the scene at the request of LMPD, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to a news release from state police.

"An autopsy has been scheduled by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner in Louisville. No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident," the KSP news release said.

"KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation," the news release added. "To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."

Last year, KSP began handling investigations into LMPD officers shooting civilians after the city reached a settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was unarmed when police fatally shot her during a botched drug raid at her home.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said at the time that KSP initially agreed to LMPD's practice of releasing body camera footage within 24 hours but later said they would not be able to do so given "logistical challenges."

State police have since opened several investigations into LMPD personnel shooting people accused of committing crimes, the first of which came last November after an officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Metro Police fatally shoot armed man on River Bend Drive