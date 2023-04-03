Louisville police: Gas station shooting among 2 weekend homicides in Russell

Two people were killed in separate incidents over the weekend in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, including a fatal shooting at a gas station.

Louisville Metro Police officials have investigated more than 30 homicides so far in 2023, according to previous Courier Journal reports. LMPD responded to 160 homicides in 2022, and Jefferson County departments investigated a few other homicides.

Below are the details of the latest homicides.

10th and Broadway

LMPD officers responded to a call about a shooting at 10th Street and Broadway at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to department spokesperson Alicia Smiley. A woman who had been shot inside a gas station was found on site, Smiley said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests had taken place as of Monday morning. The victim has not yet been identified.

Homicide tracker: Woman dead after a shooting at 10th and Broadway: The latest on Louisville's 2023 homicides

1900 block of W. Broadway

A Louisville man was found dead Saturday evening inside a vehicle in the 1900 block of W. Broadway, according to LMPD.

The shooting was reported at about 7 p.m., Smiley said in a release. The victim, 19-year-old Martell Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there have not yet been any arrests for Hall's death.

More: A building boom in Louisville? See where the most houses and apartments are being built

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

Want to help us remember a victim? If you would like to share anecdotes or photos with us, please email lounews@courierjournal.com.

Know something about a Louisville homicide? Anyone with information about a homicide can contact the Louisville Metro Police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide information online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=563.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police: 2 homicides reported over the weekend in Russell