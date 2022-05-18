Louisville police investigate stabbing at Steel Ranch Apartments

May 17—Louisville police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly happened after a large fight at an apartment complex pool on Sunday.

According to a release, officers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the Steel Ranch Apartments, 1796 Steel St., for an assault in progress. Police said a fight broke out near the apartment complex's pool area and involved both adults and juveniles.

One adult was stabbed and sustained non-life threatening injuries, while several other people were also injured during the fight. The adult who was stabbed, who has not been identified, was treated at an area hospital and released.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this altercation or might have any information about this case or the individuals involved is asked to contact Louisville police Detective Logan Haymore at 303-335-4616 or loganh@louisvilleco.gov.