Louisville police investigate Sunday morning homicide on Fern Valley Road

Louisville Metro Police officials are investigating a homicide early Sunday morning in Okolona.

Seventh Division officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road, according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Those officers found a male who had been shot several times.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Dominique Fels. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound.

Louisville Metro Council member Jecorey Arthur wrote in a social media post that he had grown up with Fels. He had three children, Arthur wrote, and made music with Arthur during their preteen years.

As a preteen I would have artist retreats with friends in my home studio. It was our self expression. It was our self discovery. It was our self security from streets that killed our loved ones. Domo was one of those friends. Those same streets took him. https://t.co/uA8CoBcFmA — Jecorey Arthur 🇺🇲 (@jecoreyarthur) January 31, 2021

No suspects in the shooting have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-5673.

Sunday's shooting is the 15th homicide LMPD officers have responded to in January, which comes after the department investigated a record-setting 173 homicides in 2020.

