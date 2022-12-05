Louisville police investigating family of four killed in apparent murder-suicide

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide which left four people dead on Saturday morning.

According to WAVE-3, around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

WAVE-3 reported that in a statement, officers arrived at the home and found four people dead including one adult man, an adult woman, and two juvenile females.

Police believe the man, 60-year-old Gary Stanton, shot and killed 49-year-old Mary Stanton, and two girls, 17-year-old Andrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, inside the house, according to WHAS-11. Gary Stanton was reported to have died by suicide after the murders took place.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mary and Andrianna were shot multiple times and Brianna was shot once, WHAS-11 reported.

WLKY-32 reported that police are still investigating at this time.

“At this point during the investigation we feel pretty confident that the incident is going to be a murder-suicide situation where the adult male was the primary aggressor who shot the three females,” Maj. Micah Scheu of the Louisville Metro Police Department told WLKY. “Any time lives are lost, anytime there’s juveniles involved obviously it’s very difficult. Most of our officers or many of our officers are also fathers, mothers as well.”