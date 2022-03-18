Louisville Metro Police officer shoots man near Churchill Downs

A man is in “stable” condition after a Louisville Metro Police officer shot him on Thursday afternoon, according to a police spokeswoman.

Spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said police initially responded to reports of an adult man hitting a female in the face and stealing her “property” in the 1400 Block of Paul Avenue, which is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs.

When an officer “observed the man matching the description” provided by Metro Safe “running” on Clara Avenue, that officer pursued, Ruoff said.

Ruoff said the man “rolled onto the ground” and pointed a handgun “directly at the officer,” and the officer responded by shooting the man.

The statement we got: pic.twitter.com/4Iws4NSvoG — Sarah Ladd 📰 (@ladd_sarah) March 18, 2022

A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was reported at 3:53 p.m.

Ruoff said police “applied life saving measures” for the the man before he went to University of Louisville hospital. She described the man as white and approximately 40 years old.

Ruoff declined to say what specifically was stolen from the woman or where the man was shot.

Kentucky State Police will investigate the incident, as it does whenever LMPD is involved in a shooting.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police officer shoots man near Churchill Downs