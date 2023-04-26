U of L student surrenders to police after 'alarming' animal cruelty video

A University of Louisville student turned himself in Tuesday night after an arrest warrant was issued for him in response to a filming of "graphic" act of animal cruelty, according to the city's police department.

Louisville Metro Police said Prince Woodson has been charged with second-degree cruelty to animals. He turned himself in at the Seventh Division and was transported to Louisville Metro Corrections. A police spokesperson confirmed he is believed to be the man seen in a video that surfaced two weeks ago showing an individual placing a live baby chicken inside a microwave and air fryer and cooking it until it died.

"This charge is technically only a Class A misdemeanor however, the details of this case are alarming," the post, which did not include the video, said.

In a social media post Tuesday, the LMPD said there was a warrant for his arrest and they were searching for him.

The video was first recorded on Instagram but was later published April 8 to the social media platform Reddit, with a disclaimer noting it was "EXTREME NSFW (not safe for work)," to indicate how graphic the contents were.

The post said the person in the video is a student at University of Louisville. A few hours later, a university spokesperson said it takes such reports "very seriously" and would investigate forward all information to authorities. The incident took place off campus, the school's statement said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Prince Woodson: UofL student turns himself in over animal cruelty video