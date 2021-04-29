Louisville police officer shot in Breonna Taylor fatal raid to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, a Louisville Metro Police officer involved in the apartment raid last year that left Breonna Taylor dead, is retiring after two decades with the department.

LMPD Spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed Mattingly's retirement is planned for June 1, and it remains preliminary until that date.

LMPD did not provide any paperwork associated with the planned retirement, but Mattingly confirmed his departure in a statement provided to The Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

He said serving as an officer for the last 21 years has been "one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life" and that he's "never taken lightly the responsibility that comes along with serving the great citizens of Louisville."

"It's my hope and prayer that, moving forward, our city can heal and unite," Mattingly said in a statement. "My plan was not to move on from this calling, but in the best interest of my family, the time has come."

He added that the recently announced U.S. Department of Justice investigation into LMPD "played no role in this decision."

"I have great faith in the men and women of LMPD, who selflessly give of themselves, to continue to serve this community in a professional and unbiased manner."

With more than 20 years on the job, Mattingly is eligible to retire with his full pension.

Mattingly, 48, fired six shots into the apartment, striking Taylor, after her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, shot first, hitting the sergeant in the thigh.

Walker has said he did not know it was police at the door and intended to fire a warning shot. The bullet severed Mattingly's femoral artery and required emergency surgery.

Mattingly is the only one of three Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons that night who is still employed by the department.

Former detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, who fired 16 and 10 shots, respectively, have both been terminated for their roles in the shooting, as has Joshua Jaynes, the former detective who secured the warrant for Taylor's apartment.

The FBI concluded Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor.

A Louisville native, Mattingly joined the Louisville police department in 2000 and was sworn in as a sergeant in 2009.

In his two decades on the job, Mattingly earned numerous commendations and award nominations, plus two reprimands for policy violations.

The most recent reprimand came in March 2021, when he was found in violation of department policy for sending a September email in which he lambasted city and department leadership in the wake of Taylor's death.

"I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night,” Mattingly wrote to his colleagues shortly before the grand jury's decision was announced. “It’s sad how the good guys are demonized, and the criminals are canonized.”

Mattingly also recently made headlines when the Courier Journal first reported he is writing a book called "The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy." It will be published this fall by Post Hill Press.

Publishing giant Simon & Schuster, which typically distributes books by the Tennessee-based publisher, announced the same day it would not distribute Mattingly's book.

In his only public interview since the shooting, Mattingly told the Courier Journal and ABC News in October 2020 that he no longer expected to return to the police force, despite initially wanting to return to work.

He wanted to wait, though, until the department's internal investigation into officers' conduct for policy violations was completed.

"I don't want people to think we're hiding," he said.

That investigation concluded in late December, and Mattingly was exonerated for use of deadly force and de-escalation violations.

Mattingly also was cleared in the criminal investigation when the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron found he and Cosgrove were justified in firing their weapons and did not present possible charges against them to a grand jury.

Instead, only Hankison was indicted for three counts of wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbors. No one was charged with Taylor's death, but the FBI continues to investigate.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday it has launched a wide-ranging investigation into whether LMPD has engaged in a pattern of abuse and Constitutional violations.

That investigation is broader than the probe into Taylor's death, examining whether officers engage in systematically unfair policing practices.

