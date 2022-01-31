Louisville police officers avoid jail time after pleading guilty in paid security scheme

Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Louisville Metro Police officers who were indicted on felony theft charges in 2019 after allegedly working private security jobs while clocked in for their patrol shifts will avoid jail time as part of plea deals, prosecutors said Monday.

Officers Dontae Booker, 28; Ashley Spratt, 29; and Roniqua Yocum, 29; each received 12 months conditionally discharged for one year, while Officer Cortez Ernest, 34, received 12 months conditionally discharged for two years, the office of Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine announced in a news release.

The sentences, which the officers received Monday as part of plea agreements, mean the four will avoid further punishment if they do not break the law or violate other court orders during the one- or two-year periods.

Gavel

The four LMPD officers each faced one count of criminal syndication — engaging in organized crime, but all pleaded guilty to an amended count of criminal facilitation to theft by deception over $500 but less than $10,000.

One remaining defendant, LMPD Officer Jackie Miller, 46, is continuing to fight the criminal syndication charge as well as a tampering with evidence charge. She is scheduled to go to trial in July, according to Wine's office.

Louisville jail turmoil: Metro Council members call on mayor to replace jail director

A sixth officer, Michael Abernathy Jr., 30, saw his charges dismissed in November, according to court records.

Miller allegedly organized and directed Booker, Ernest, Spratt and Yocum from around January 2018 through November 2018 to work off-duty security shifts at a company Miller created, BIOTAP Medical.

The officers worked the off-duty jobs while also covering on-duty patrol shifts with LMPD, prosecutors said. (LMPD policy allows officers to work secondary jobs as long as they don't conflict with the officers' work for the department.)

For each two-hour shift the officers put in at BIOTAP, Miller would retain a portion of the company's fee and distribute the remaining portion to each officer as part of what prosecutors previously called a "work fraud scheme."

The LMPD personnel were indicted in May 2019 when an LMPD official said the department's Public Integrity Unit had opened an investigation after discovering "possible criminal behavior by several officers."

Nick Mudd, the attorney for Yocum and Booker, told The Courier Journal in an email Monday that both are "excellent officers that have served our community faithfully."

"Both of them are relieved to get this ordeal behind them and are ready to move on and continue serving the citizens of Louisville," Mudd said.

Attorneys for the other officers could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Metro Police officers sentenced, avoid jail in work scheme

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 6 LMPD officers accused of working private security jobs during patrol shifts

    Six Louisville Metro Police officers were indicted Monday on theft charges for allegedly working private security jobs during patrol shifts.

  • Lady Gaga Takes in Sunset Views in Towering Platforms and a Biker Jacket

    The singer brought out her favorite shoe silhouette for an L.A. sunset this weekend.

  • Kayla Giles found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, obstruction of justice

    Kayla Giles was found guilty Saturday afternoon of the second-degree murder of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee Jr.

  • ‘Free to do as you are told’: Florida Republicans advance wave of draconian bills

    Proposals banning abortion, discussions of sexuality, and white racial ‘discomfort’ aim to establish Florida as capital of Trumpistan One critic sees ‘a straight line from the flurry of reactionary legislative action to DeSantis’s political ambitions’. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP It has been a long and painful month in the Florida legislature for opponents of the state’s Trumpist governor Ron DeSantis and his loyal band of rightwing Republicans. A slew of bills has advanced attacking everything

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • Two Florida Deputies Dead in Vacation Murder-Suicide

    Hillsborough County SheriffTwo Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a romantic relationship were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide while traveling with other co-workers on vacation.The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Detective Daniel Leyden was heard arguing with the other deputy on Saturday night just before gunshots rang out in a rental home in Augustine.Both were found with fatal wounds. Leyden’s appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.“Our Sheriff's Office family i

  • Federal judge rejects hate crime plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

    A federal judge on Monday rejected a plea agreement reached by federal prosecutors and one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while jogging on south Georgia street.Driving the news: Travis McMichael offered to plead guilty to violating Arbery's civil rights when he chased him through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood in 2020. But after hearing from Arbery's parents, who opposed the deal, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Wood

  • Orange Park firearms probe leads to machine-gun charges against Wisconsin YouTube celeb

    The indictment of Matthew Hoover, who posts on YouTube videos as CRS Firearms, alarmed supporters who by Monday had raised about $110,000 to help him.

  • Girl says man with homemade ‘Ski Patrol’ jacket followed her on Colorado mountain

    The man was “wearing a red jacket with ‘Ski Patrol’ written poorly on the outside, in what appeared to be Sharpie marker,” officials said.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's family accuse DOJ of "betrayal" after 2 of his killers strike plea deal

    Two of Ahmaud Arbery's killers, Travis and Gregory McMichael, have reached plea agreements with prosecutors in their federal hate crimes case concerning the Black jogger's 2020 murder in Georgia, according to court filings submitted Sunday night.Why it matters: Attorneys for Arbery's family released a statement saying they're "vehemently against" the proposed plea deals, reached ahead of the hate crimes trial that's scheduled for Feb. 7, as it would see the murderers serve the first 30 years of

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for one of Ahmaud Arbery's killers, clearing the way for a federal hate crimes trial

    Travis McMichael, who was convicted of murdering Ahmuad Arbery, had agreed to a deal that would have avoided a federal hate crimes trial.

  • La. GOP leader weighs action over gov's 'gross misconduct'

    Louisiana’s top GOP lawmaker weighed taking legislative action Monday against Gov. John Bel Edwards for “gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit” in his response to the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder’s comments followed an Associated Press report that showed the Democratic governor was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle," yet he stayed silent for two years as state police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash after a high-speed chase. “This would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others,” Schexnayder said in a statement.

  • Man issued summons following deadly dog attack in Waynesboro

    Police said a Waynesboro man has been issued a summons following a dog attack that killed a young girl Saturday on Parker Heights Road.

  • Footage shows former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi's guards firing at assailant who survived

    Social media posts circulating in India purport to show footage of guards for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi shooting an innocent beggar dead. The posts accuse his party of hypocrisy after it said Prime Minister Narendra Modi overreacted to protesters who blocked his vehicle in January 2022. The claim is false; the video shows security personnel firing at a man who tried to attack Gandhi in 1986. The assailant was captured alive."Rajiv Gandhi was then India's prime minister. He went to Rajgh

  • Trump Friend Tom Barrack Says U.S. Case Against Him Should Be Dismissed

    (Bloomberg) -- Colony Capital founder Tom Barrack asked a U.S. judge to throw out charges that he illegally acted as an agent of a foreign government.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesJoe Rogan Apologizes Amid Spotify’s Vaccine ControversyBarrack, a lo

  • Former NFL player charged in Pierce County with beating ex-girlfriend, making threats

    He allegedly attacked the woman as she drove him home from a bar.

  • California moves to dismantle nation's largest death row

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who three years ago placed a moratorium on executions, now is moving to dismantle the United States' largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons within two years. The goal is to turn the section at San Quentin State Prison into a "positive, healing environment.” Newsom said Monday it's an outgrowth of his opposition to what he believes is a deeply flawed system, one that "gets my blood boiling."