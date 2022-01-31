Louisville police officers avoid jail time after pleading guilty in paid security scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Louisville Metro Police officers who were indicted on felony theft charges in 2019 after allegedly working private security jobs while clocked in for their patrol shifts will avoid jail time as part of plea deals, prosecutors said Monday.

Officers Dontae Booker, 28; Ashley Spratt, 29; and Roniqua Yocum, 29; each received 12 months conditionally discharged for one year, while Officer Cortez Ernest, 34, received 12 months conditionally discharged for two years, the office of Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine announced in a news release.

The sentences, which the officers received Monday as part of plea agreements, mean the four will avoid further punishment if they do not break the law or violate other court orders during the one- or two-year periods.

The four LMPD officers each faced one count of criminal syndication — engaging in organized crime, but all pleaded guilty to an amended count of criminal facilitation to theft by deception over $500 but less than $10,000.

One remaining defendant, LMPD Officer Jackie Miller, 46, is continuing to fight the criminal syndication charge as well as a tampering with evidence charge. She is scheduled to go to trial in July, according to Wine's office.

A sixth officer, Michael Abernathy Jr., 30, saw his charges dismissed in November, according to court records.

Miller allegedly organized and directed Booker, Ernest, Spratt and Yocum from around January 2018 through November 2018 to work off-duty security shifts at a company Miller created, BIOTAP Medical.

The officers worked the off-duty jobs while also covering on-duty patrol shifts with LMPD, prosecutors said. (LMPD policy allows officers to work secondary jobs as long as they don't conflict with the officers' work for the department.)

For each two-hour shift the officers put in at BIOTAP, Miller would retain a portion of the company's fee and distribute the remaining portion to each officer as part of what prosecutors previously called a "work fraud scheme."

The LMPD personnel were indicted in May 2019 when an LMPD official said the department's Public Integrity Unit had opened an investigation after discovering "possible criminal behavior by several officers."

Nick Mudd, the attorney for Yocum and Booker, told The Courier Journal in an email Monday that both are "excellent officers that have served our community faithfully."

"Both of them are relieved to get this ordeal behind them and are ready to move on and continue serving the citizens of Louisville," Mudd said.

Attorneys for the other officers could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

