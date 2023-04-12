‘He works with us.’ Co-workers, family made panicked 911 calls during Louisville shooting

Editor’s note: This story includes graphic quotes from people who called 911 during Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville, as well as details from the shooting.

Less than 24 hours after releasing body camera footage from Monday’s shooting at Old National Bank, the Louisville Metro Police Department has released 911 calls made to dispatch leading up to first responders’ arrival.

On Wednesday, LMPD released the audio on social media, which may be disturbing for some. The released recording was nearly an hour-long compilation of multiple callers and dispatch audio.

“Transparency is important – even more so in times of crisis,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement. “Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.”

The released audio featured seven 911 callers, including multiple Old National Bank employees, witnesses from outside the bank and the mother of Connor Sturgeon, the 25-year-old who was identified as the shooter.

‘I just watched it in a team meeting.’

The first caller was a woman who worked at Old National Bank who seemed to be attending a morning meeting remotely when the shooting happened. Through tears and screams, she told the dispatcher she watched the shooting happen via the meeting feed and the video was still on as she called.

“I just watched it in a team meeting,” the woman said tearfully. “We were having a CEO board meeting with our commercial team.”

The second caller can be heard whispering while gunshots are fired in the background. She said eight or nine people were shot, and told dispatchers there was an active shooter. The caller said she was with people who were shot, but was hiding in a closet.

“I know who it is,” the caller said of the shooter. The dispatcher asked the caller how they knew the person.

“He works with us,” they replied.

More gunshots rang out during the phone call, and the 911 operator advised the caller to “stay quiet.”

“We have everyone coming,” the operator said.

The second caller asked repeatedly if emergency crews were on the way and where they were as more gunshots were fired in the background.

That caller said she did not know the extent of her coworkers’ injuries but that “she just saw a lot of blood.”

One caller featured in the audio cried for help from inside the bank as a dispatcher tried comfort her and urge her to remain quiet. During that call, first responders got to the scene.

‘Get here now!’

In another call, a male caller frantically alerts the dispatcher, “we have an active shooter in the building.”

“Get here now!” the caller exclaims.

The caller frantically expressed frustration that 911 dispatchers hadn’t been answering the phone, to which the dispatcher responded they had already fielded multiple calls about the shooting.

Another caller explained to dispatchers that the shooter “shot probably 15 rounds” from what the caller thought was a shotgun. Public officials have confirmed the shooter used an AR-15.

The caller didn’t know how many people had been shot but said “there were probably 14 people in the room” where it happened.

“Please send people there fast, please,” the caller said.

Officers were initially dispatched at 8:38 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:41 a.m., according to information provided by LMPD.

Sturgeon fired on the officers at 8:41 a.m. and again at 8:42 a.m., according to police.

Police were fired at again at 8:44 a.m. and returned fire, according to police. They entered the building and confirmed LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt had been shot at 8:45 a.m.

The shooter was an employee at Old National Bank, who arrived on Monday morning with an AR-15 rifle before he killed five people inside the building. Sturgeon was also killed by Officer Cory Galloway, who was one of the first officers on scene.

Audio from dispatchers, officers revealed more about police response

About half of the audio released by LMPD came from emergency responders and dispatchers, which helped to indicate how first responders handled the situation.

The audio indicated that officers were attempting to clear the building as officials identified witnesses who were hiding in the building and made efforts to get victims out of the building.

One responder recorded on the audio indicated they were called in to assist. Additional audio indicated that officers were trying to clear a residence in the 1500 block of Taylor Avenue in Louisville. While police didn’t confirm Sturgeon’s address, they did confirm they searched Sturgeon’s home. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed that investigators were in that block on Monday after the shooting.

According to the audio released Wednesday, investigators went to the 1500 block of Taylor Avenue and waited for a warrant to be signed for the property they were searching. They also waited for the location to be secured.

Lesser injuries diverted from UofL Hospital

As emergency responders transported victims, dispatchers instructed officials not to take patients to University of Louisville Hospital unless it was a level one trauma case.

“Unless it’s level one trauma try not to go to UofL,” one official said on the audio.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as we listen to additional audio.

Reporter Bill Estep contributed to this story.