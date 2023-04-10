'Multiple casualties’ in shooting at Louisville bank

Louisville Metro Police arriving at the scene - MICHAEL CLEVENGER/USA TODAY NETWORK

Police are reporting “multiple casualties” after responding to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said on Monday on Twitter that there was an ongoing situation and people had been asked to avoid the area.

“There are multiple casualties,” police said in the tweet.

Police initially described "active aggressor" but later said the "suspected shooter had been neutralised".

"There is no longer an active aggressor threat," police added.

We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS-TV reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.