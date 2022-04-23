Louisville police search for woman believed to have been kidnapped

Louisville Metro Police officials are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and have asked the public to keep an eye out for a woman at the center of the case.

LMPD is searching for 32-year-old Shawntaya Snowden, department spokesman Aaron Ellis said in a Friday night news release. She's believed to have been last seen being dragged from a building in the 6400 block of New Cut Road and forced into a black Mazda CX7 with a Kentucky license plate.

Snowden was wearing green pants with a pink long-sleeve shirt at the time, Ellis said.

The man accused in the case is 34-year-old Rodriquez C. Hall, Ellis said, who should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt, according to LMPD.

Shawntaya Snowden

Hall is wanted on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence assault, according to Ellis' release.

Anyone who comes into contact with Snowden or has additional information is asked to call 911, or call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-5673.

