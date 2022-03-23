Louisville police searching for person of interest in Marshall Fire burn area burglary

Mar. 22—Louisville police are searching for a person of interest in a burglary that took place over the weekend in a home damaged by the Marshall Fire.

The Louisville Police Department issued a news release Monday evening, identifying the "person of interest" as Nathan Liedtke.

According to the release, Louisville Police Sgt. John Brooks witnessed suspicious activity near the entrance to a burned neighborhood around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Brooks noticed a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado truck with Colorado license plate number 534VIW parked in the driveway of a damaged home.

The burglary suspect then fled the home and escaped through the backyard. Items that were taken from the home were found both inside the Chevrolet, as well as along the path that the suspect took on foot.

Police are not releasing what neighborhood the burglary occurred in, nor what was taken from the home at this time.

After the Marshall Fire left several Louisville neighborhoods uninhabitable, the Louisville Police Department instated several security measures to keep the contents of burned areas safe, including a checkpoint and placard system, perimeter fencing, as well as enforcing nighttime closures of certain neighborhoods, and complete closures of others.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have spotted the truck in the area is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).