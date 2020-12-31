Louisville police seek to fire 2 more officers connected to fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

Tessa Duvall, Darcy Costello and Bailey Loosemore, Louisville Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Louisville Metro Police Department moved to fire two officers connected to the shooting of Breonna Taylor – one who sought the no-knock search warrant for her apartment and a second who fired the fatal bullet.

Detective Joshua Jaynes received a pre-termination letter Tuesday from interim Chief Yvette Gentry after a Professional Standards Unit investigation found he violated department procedures on truthfulness and preparation to carry out a search warrant, his attorney, Thomas Clay, said.

Detective Myles Cosgrove, who the FBI concluded fired the shot that killed Taylor, also received a pre-termination letter, his attorney, Jarrod Beck, confirmed Tuesday evening.

More officers involved in the raid and a connected narcotics investigation could face additional discipline. LMPD has not released its Professional Standards Unit investigation, which included at least six officers, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Detectives Joshua Jaynes, left, and Myles Cosgrove were notified that their department intended to fire them.
Detectives Joshua Jaynes, left, and Myles Cosgrove were notified that their department intended to fire them.

In Jaynes' letter, Gentry said he committed "extreme violations of our policies, which endangered others."

"Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the department," she wrote. "Your conduct has severely damaged the image our department has established within our community."

The hearings for the two detectives facing dismissal have been delayed until next week.

Clay, said the meetings with Gentry for Jaynes and Cosgrove will take place Monday, after Gentry granted a continuance.

According to the pretermination letters both men received, the hearings were originally set for Thursday morning.

A ceramic bust of Breonna Taylor was vandalized in California: The sculptor calls it a 'racist attack,' vows to rebuild in bronze.

"Detective Jaynes and I will show up for the pre-termination hearing to try to convince acting Chief Gentry that this action is unwarranted," Clay said. "Jaynes did nothing wrong."

Mayor Greg Fischer said he plans to announce his pick for Louisville's new permanent police chief within days. Gentry, an interim chief, said she didn't want the position, and a nationwide search was launched this summer.

Lonita Baker, an attorney for Taylor's family, said Gentry made the right move.

"I think it's unfortunate that (former interim chief Robert) Schroeder and (former chief Steve) Conrad, both armed with the same information, did not, especially as it relates to Joshua Jaynes," Baker said. "That is the same action they very well could have taken as well and chose not to do."

Breonna Taylor was killed in a police raid on her apartment.
Breonna Taylor was killed in a police raid on her apartment.

Baker said it is her understanding that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly – who also fired rounds that struck Taylor after he was shot in an exchange of fire with Taylor's boyfriend – will not be terminated, which she called disappointing.

A spokesman for Mattingly's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Courier Journal.

If Jaynes and Cosgrove are officially fired, they will be the second and third officers connected to Taylor's death to be terminated by LMPD.

The department fired Detective Brett Hankison in June for "blindly" firing 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment. He faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Jaynes was not present at Taylor's apartment during the shooting, but about 12 hours earlier, he secured a warrant with a "no-knock" clause from a Jefferson circuit judge.

In the letter, Gentry wrote that Jaynes lied when he swore the warrant to Circuit Judge Mary Shaw on March 12.

"It is clear from this review there should have been better controls, supervision and scrutiny over this operation prior to the warrant being signed and executed," Gentry wrote. "Because the operations plan was not completed properly, a very dangerous situation was created for all parties involved. You were the officer who conducted the majority of the investigation; however, neither you, your direct supervisor, or his lieutenant were present or available at the scene when the search warrant was executed."

Analysis: Louisville police's 'no-knock' warrants most often targeted Black residents

Gentry said firing Jaynes was in the best interests of the department and community.

After Jaynes' hearing, Gentry will decide the final disciplinary action. If that decision is to dismiss, demote or suspend him for more than 40 hours, Jaynes would have the right to request a hearing from the Police Merit Board.

That board, as laid out in state law, has five members appointed by the mayor and approved by the Louisville Metro Council. The board is tasked with reviewing police applicants and setting rules around promotions, qualifications and discipline for officers.

It can review the chief's disciplinary decisions, determining whether actions are "unjustified or unsupported by proper evidence." Any hearing would be open to the public.

Here's why: Breonna Taylor's mom ran a full-page ad in The Washington Post calling out Biden.

If the board determines the chief's decision is unjustified, it can set aside the chief's order and create a new penalty.

Taylor was shot and killed by officers who forced their way into her apartment shortly before 1 a.m. March 13 searching for drugs and cash as part of a narcotics investigation centered on her ex-boyfriend.

Despite securing a warrant with a no-knock clause, officers say they knocked and announced their presence before ultimately using a battering ram on the apartment's front door.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot as officers broke down the door to her apartment, reportedly striking Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. Walker has repeatedly said he didn't realize it was police knocking and didn't hear an announcement.

Officials have said three officers — Cosgrove, Mattingly and Hankison — shot back, together firing 32 bullets throughout the apartment.

Taylor, 26, was shot six times and died in her hallway.

Four other officers — Mike Nobles, Mike Campbell, Tony James and Lt. Shawn Hoover — also were present at Taylor's apartment for the raid but did not fire their weapons.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in September his investigation had concluded Cosgrove and Mattingly were justified in returning fire after Walker fired his weapon.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Breonna Taylor death: Louisville police seek to fire 2 more officers

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. "Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series", it said. Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

    The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • ‘No way Joe Biden is going to win the nomination,’ I said — and other stuff I got wrong | Opinion

    Every year at this time, I embark on my annual exercise in humility — a look back at what I wrote over the past 12 months with an eye to what I got wrong.

  • Cash-strapped Americans ask Mnuchin where their “stimmy” checks are

    Mixed messages from banks and the U.S. Treasury Department have caused confusion and frustration for millions of struggling Americans waiting for the government to deposit stimulus payments into their bank accounts. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that $600 stimulus direct deposits could begin to arrive that evening prompting some banks to inform customers that their payments were on the way.

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

    Rebecca Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in prison if convicted

  • Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

    A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters. Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches (0.30 meters to 0.46 meters) of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches (0.13 meters) predicted for western Oklahoma by Thursday. Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • China reports first case of new coronavirus variant - CDC publication

    Countries around the world have cut off travel links to Britain to stop the spread of the new variant, which scientists have said is 40-70% more transmissible than the original virus. The variant was detected in a 23-year-old female student returning to China from Britain, who was tested in Shanghai on Dec. 14, according to the latest edition of China CDC Weekly published on Wednesday.

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • 11-year-old child charged with murder after after woman shot dead in Colorado

    ‘Tragic incidents like these affect us all,’ says Montrose County Sheriff’s Office patrol lieutenant Ty Cox

  • Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

    President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency neared, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video message over Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and America’s “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

  • Covid rulebreakers have 'blood on their hands' and are to blame for increasing pressure on hospitals

    Covid deniers and those who refuse to wear face masks have “blood on their hands” a leading consultant has said as the number of deaths continued to surge. Professor Hugh Montgomery, a consultant at University College Hospital in London, said people who failed to follow the rules were “killing people” without even realising it. He said he was extremely angry with some members of the public, insisting that if they wore masks and washed their hands as instructed the virus would not be as bad as it is. His comments came as the latest figures showed there had been a further 964 Covid-19 deaths. Professor Montgomery said: “We can't blame the Government, we can't blame the Tier system. This is people behaving badly. “I'm just very angry about this. If we were wearing masks, washing hands, this virus would not be as it is. Anyone who doesn't wear their mask – they have blood on their hands. “They are spreading this virus, then other people will spread it and people will die. They won't know they've killed people, but they have.”

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated

    Orders to monitor findings about the origins of the novel coronavirus come directly from President Xi Jinping, internal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal. Beijing is not shutting down the research — on the contrary, the government is spending a lot of money on study grants — but any new data are subject to approval by a government task force before publication.That's not the only way Beijing is attempting to control the situation, per AP. In southern China, there's an entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats who hosted the closest known relative of the coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan and is believed to have caused the ongoing pandemic. As AP notes, the area is of "intense scientific interest" since it could hold clues to the virus' origins and potentially help prevent similar crises in the future. However, AP reports it's "become a black hole of no information" for journalists, who have been tailed by plainclothes police, and scientists, including a bat research team that collected samples, only to have them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said.Zhang Yongzhen, a renowned Chinese virologist, told AP no one has been able to definitively trace the virus back to its roots, and most scientists believe the virus did first jump from animals to humans in nature (as opposed to leaking from a lab). But Beijing's response highlights how politically sensitive the matter of origin is. China seemingly does not want to be blamed for the spread and has tried suggesting the virus originated elsewhere, pushing the theory through propaganda, misinterpreted or flawed scientific studies, and calls to look beyond China's borders. "The novel coronavirus has been discovered in many parts of the world," Chinese foreign ministry stated in a fax sent to AP. "Scientists should carry out international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • Hunter charged with homicide in death of Pennsylvania teen shot while watching sunset

    Kenneth Troy Heller, 52, agreed to deal with prosecutors two months after the death of 18-year-old Jason Kutt, the district attorney said.