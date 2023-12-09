Police shot a man Friday evening after he fled his vehicle during a traffic stop near Churchill Downs and ignored orders to drop his weapon, Louisville Metro Police reported.

The incident happened near Fourth Street and Central Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. Police said the man was armed with a pistol with an extended magazine when he got out of his vehicle and tried to get away during the traffic stop.

Police pursued the suspect and gave multiple commands for him to drop the gun, LMPD said. When the man did not respond, police shot him, according to LMPD.

Louisville Metro EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Body camera footage of the incident will be released in 10 business days.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police shoot man who fled traffic stop near Churchill Downs