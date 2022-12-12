Louisville police: Shooting reported at Jefferson Mall

Louisville Metro Police officials are responding Monday evening to a reported shooting at Jefferson Mall.

Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed in an email at 5:14 p.m. that a shooting had been reported to police. The scene was secure at the time, she said, and more information would be released by LMPD. An active investigation is underway and Ruoff urged the public to avoid the area.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the shooting was reported at 4:44 p.m. Monday. One person was taken from the scene, the supervisor said. No additional information was immediately available.

Jefferson Mall is located at 4801 Outer Loop, in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood.

This story will be updated.

