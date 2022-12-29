Louisville police say suspect has been charged over 2016 double homicide

Louisville Metro Police officials have indicted a man in connection with a 2016 double homicide, the department announced Thursday.

Donnie Ashby, 42, has been charged with two counts of murder over the killings of Linda Leslie and Julian Ramirez, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said. In 2016, the two were found fatally shot in a car in the parking lot of a church in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.

Leslie died of multiple gunshot wounds, and Ramirez died of a single gunshot wound, deputy coroner Scott Russ said in a news release at the time of the shooting.

Police arrived on the scene of the incident at the 4800 block of S. Third Street around 6:30 a.m. the day of the incident, police said. LMPD said the department received a call of a suspicious vehicle parked in the rear parking lot of the Reorganized Church of the Latter Day Saints. Leslie and Ramirez were found dead in a blue Chrysler, the department said at the time.

Ashby is incarcerated at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville for offenses unrelated to the 2016 homicides, Ellis said. He is set to be arraigned on Jan. 9, court records indicate.

