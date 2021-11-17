Louisville police took $18K from Black driver in unlawful search and arrest, lawsuit says

Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
·6 min read
Karim Codrington
Karim Codrington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man has sued three Louisville Metro Police officers and former police Chief Steve Conrad, saying he was unlawfully searched and charged with drug offenses during a traffic stop because he is Black.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Karim Codrington, a 32-year-old Army veteran from Radcliff, also accuses police of false arrest, malicious prosecution, failure to train and intervene and unlawfully seizing at least $18,000.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 3 in U.S. District Court by attorney Shaun Wimberly on behalf of Karim Codrington, names Officers Jay Dolak, Tyler Blissett and John Kirk as well as Conrad and Louisville Metro Government as defendants.

Claims made in a lawsuit represent only one side of a case.

LMPD does not comment on pending litigation. Conrad, who was fired last summer after the fatal shooting of David McAtee, could not be reached for comment.

Louisville woman dies: 100+ protest outside Indiana jail seeking answers in strange death of Ta'Neasha Chappell

According to his lawsuit, Codrington had parked his black Dodge Charger at a Thorntons gas station pump at Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway a few minutes before 1 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2018.

He was talking on a phone, and Dolak and Blissett then drove up and blocked Codrington's car, according to the suit.

Dolak "immediately asked if there were any weapons in the car," and Codrington replied that he had a firearm, according to the complaint.

Dolak then asked Codrington to exit the vehicle, which the man did before the officers patted him down, per the lawsuit. Blissett put his hands in the pockets of Codrington's clothing during the search, the suit adds.

Dolak next asked Codrington if he could go inside the vehicle, and Codrington refused to consent, according to the suit.

The officers asked Codrington for his driver's license and concealed carry permit, which Codrington showed them, the suit says.

A K-9 officer and additional officers showed up to the gas station, and Codrington kept denying the requests from Dolak and Blissett to search his vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

Dolak became "disgruntled" and then asked Codrington for proof of automobile insurance, but when Codrington attempted to pull out his insurance card, Dolak refused to let him show it, according to the complaint.

Dolak then issued "an ultimatum" to Codrington — either let officers search the vehicle or face a charge of failure to produce an insurance card, according to the lawsuit.

Codrington continued to refuse, but Kirk then initiated at least two "false dog sniffs" with his K-9, the lawsuit says. One was prompted by Kirk "throwing an object into Mr. Codrington's vehicle," which resulted in the K-9 entering the vehicle and retrieving the object, according to the complaint.

Codrington was then handcuffed, with the officers searching his vehicle and finding a "small amount of marijuana" and cash "totaling at least $50,000," the suit says.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and meth, buying and possessing drugs, tampering with physical evidence and loitering, according to the lawsuit and court records. Wimberly, his attorney, said body camera footage suggests police could have planted the meth after detaining the man.

Social worker 'crisis': Frustrated state social workers gather at Kentucky Capitol to protest working conditions

But the charges were dismissed in Jefferson Circuit Court in November 2020, according to online records and the lawsuit.

In court, the lawsuit says, Dolak falsely asserted the reason for the traffic stop and search was due to concerns over Codrington's "wellness" and that he "had already called for a K-9 dog."

Body camera footage "does not reveal an audible call for K-9," Jefferson Circuit Judge Brian Edwards wrote in a court opinion that granted Codrington's request to suppress evidence the officers collected during the stop.

Dolak had also testified the gas station was in a "high-crime area," and that gas stations are often used as "drug trafficking," Edwards wrote in his March 2020 order.

But that alone, along with any "nervousness" exhibited by Codrington, is "not sufficient to create reasonable articulable suspicion" of criminal activity, Edwards wrote.

Codrington was "cooperative, did not appear under the influence of any intoxicants, was in possession of a valid license and had no outstanding warrants," the judge wrote. "... Mr. Codrington's constitutional right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure was violated, and the resulting seizure was 'fruit of the poisonous tree' that must be suppressed."

Once his case was dismissed, Codrington sought to retrieve the seized money from LMPD but noticed at least $18,000 was missing, according to his suit. His attempt to recover the money has been denied, the lawsuit says.

Related: Louisville pays Black couple $75K for traffic stop. But they can't talk bad about police

As for why Codrington — who served overseas in Afghanistan while in the Army — had a larger amount of cash in his vehicle, Wimberly said his client was in the process of using it to secure a new home and had documentation and bank statements to back all of it up.

Wimberly noted at least eight other lawsuits have been filed since January 2019 alleging LMPD and its officers have violated the rights of Black drivers through unconstitutional traffic stops and searches. (The attorney himself claimed he was racially profiled in one of those lawsuits against the department.)

The suit also cites past Courier Journal reports into LMPD's pattern of stopping and searching Black drivers at a disproportionate rate, and it notes last year's Hillard Heintze review of LMPD, which found Black drivers made up 34% of traffic stops in 2019 while representing 21.2% of the city's population.

After the controversial 2018 stop of Tae-Ahn Lea, a Black teen who was pulled from his car one day before Codrington, frisked and handcuffed while a drug-sniffing dog and police searched his vehicle, only to find no contraband, Conrad announced in May 2019 he was curtailing LMPD's practice of removing motorists from their cars and handcuffing them while their vehicle is searched.

Federal probe of LMPD: DOJ investigation fixes could cost Louisville up to $10 million a year

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating LMPD and the city's "patterns and practices," including whether police discriminate against people based on race.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields, who took over the department this year, said in September her department was working toward implementing a system that will track the race and gender of the subject of traffic stops.

Among other requests, Codrington's lawsuit seeks $18,000 in damages to recoup his cash as well as punitive damages.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in the Western District of Kentucky, with future court hearings not yet scheduled.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police accused of unlawful search in traffic stop

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LAPD officer charged with filing false report in 2019 arrest of motorist

    Prosecutors allege that the LAPD officer lied when he reported stopping a driver for what he said was an unsafe turn in Hollywood.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Judge deems Maine Turnpike traffic stop in York unconstitutional, suppresses evidence

    Trooper John Darcy stopped a Black motorist in 2019, saying the man looked like 'a thug.'

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • 'Oh my God:' New details of crash-scene photos emerge in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit

    Pretrial testimony of LA sheriff is among the latest details to emerge in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit over body photos from scene of Kobe Bryant crash.

  • Rittenhouse prosecutor 'very close' to violating 'golden rule' of law, criminal defense attorneys say

    Prosecutor Thomas Binger was "very close" to violating the "golden rule" of law during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to criminal defense attorney Ajay Pallegar.

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Texas woman faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting flight attendant, authorities say

    Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Debby Dutton Cypress, Texas, shoved a flight attendant multiple times after asking her husband to put his mask on.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

    The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters. The 18-year-old testified he fired in self-defense, killing two men and wounding a third, after coming under attack during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. While legal experts have said the details give Rittenhouse a strong argument for self-defense, some worry about the broader signal an acquittal could send.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Insane: Thieves smash diamond case with hammers, stealing nearly everything

    Concord police said nine thieves invaded an East Bay jewelry store wielding hammers to crack the display cases. The suspects made off with nearly everything.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • Alex Jones found guilty in all 4 defamation cases the Sandy Hook families brought against him

    A Connecticut judge ruled Jones guilty by default in the civil cases, marking four straight defeats for the conspiracy theorist.