Louisville police violated constitutional rights, DOJ finds. Consent decree coming

The U.S. Department of Justice has found there is reasonable cause to believe that the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Metro Government has a pattern and practice of conduct that violates the Constitution and federal law.

During a press conference Wednesday in Louisville, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that a Department of Justice investigation revealed these agencies violated the First and Fourth Amendments, the Civil Rights act of 1964, the Safe Streets Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This announcement is a result of a two-year investigation following the fatal police shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room technician.

The findings also came just days before the three-year anniversary of Taylor’s March 13, 2020, death.

The investigation found LMPD uses excessive force, conducts searches through unlawful stops, unlawfully arrests people of color, executes no-knock warrants unlawfully, violates protected speech and discriminates against those with behavioral health disabilities. They also found LMPD has deficiencies in investigating domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

“The LMPD conduct has undermined the public safety mission and strained relationship with the community they are meant to protect and serve,” Garland said.

Garland gave examples of LMPD officers throwing drinks at and assaulting protesters, calling Black people “monkeys,” “animals,” and “boy.”

“This erodes community trust necessary for effective policing,” he said.

Garland announced the investigation’s launch in April 2021. He said shortly thereafter, an “LMPD leader” told the Department of Justice that “Breonna Taylor was a symptom of problems (LMPD) we have had for years.”

“This report bears that out,” Garland said.

He and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta announced a consent decree which was signed with LMPD and Louisville Metro which is a “framework” that outlines 36 remedial measures that “comply with the constitution and rebuilds with the community.”

Story continues

“Entering this agreement is a critical step forward that shows the LMPD’s commitment to moving expeditiously to remedy these reforms,” Gupta said.

Four police officers face federal charges related to killing

In August 2022, four former Louisville police officers were arrested for their roles in a botched attempted search warrant execution at Taylor’s apartment that resulted in her death.

Kelly Goodlett, Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany and Brett Hankison face federal charges, Garland announced previously. The officers were charged with civil rights offenses, unconstitutional use of force, obstruction and conspiracy, Garland said.

Court records indicates Goodlett was charged with conspiracy. She pleaded guilty to the charges shortly after she was charged. Conspiracy charges against Jaynes, another former detective, were also mentioned in the court record. He was fired from the position in 2021.

Jaynes and Meany have their next court appearance scheduled for 3 p.m. May 24, according to court documents. On February 23, a trial date was set for Hankison, to take place on October 30. The trial is scheduled to take three weeks, court documents state.

According to court documents,Goodlett and Jaynes knowingly falsified an affidavit to get a search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s home where she was killed when police executing the search warrant fired 32 total shots. Officers fired after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them with a legally-owned gun because he thought they were intruders breaking into Taylor’s apartment.

Walker was awarded a $2 million settlement with the city of Louisville in November 2022, according to the Associated Press.

The court record alleges that both Goodlett and Jaynes put false and misleading information in the affidavit in order to get the warrant. The warrant was one of five obtained by investigators who were looking into potential drug trafficking in Louisville, according to the Department of Justice. The primary target of the investigation was Jamarcus Glover, a man who had been previously arrested for committing drug offenses.

Police documents that alleged Taylor was connected to drug crimes of her ex-boyfriend, Glover, were obtained by media outlets. In the documents, police outlined their case for executing a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s apartment, citing jailhouse phone calls and other surveillance tying her to Glover and suspected drug activity.