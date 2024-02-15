Will Louisville set any records this winter? Above average temps, average precipitation

Kentuckians across the state, and specifically in the Louisville metro area, can expect above-average temperatures for the winter of 2024.

Brian Neudorff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office of Louisville, said Kentuckians can anticipate an above-average winter when it comes to temperature, but an average or below-average winter in terms of precipitation.

In terms of meteorology, the winter season is from December to the end of February, and as of now, temperatures are way above average. As of Feb. 15, the average temperature in the Louisville area is 42.7 degrees, about four and a half degrees above the average of 38.3, and the 2023-2024 winter season can possibly rank in the top ten for warmest winter seasons.

The fifth warmest winter recorded in the area took place in 2022-2023, with an average of 43.4 degrees.

Neudorff explained this is due, in part, to the El Niño weather pattern, making sea surface temperatures along the Pacific and near the equator warmer than usual. As a result, it generally tends to be drier in central and northern areas, with most of the storm and moisture staying in the South.

Right on trend, Kentucky has seen warmer temperatures for the 2023-2024 winter season but average or slightly below average in terms of precipitation.

Neudorff said the average snowfall for winter months in Louisville is 10.8 inches, and of the last 11 winters, only four were near or above the average snowfall, with everything else falling below. Some of the recent years with the least snow include 2016-2017, with 2.7 inches of snowfall for the year; and 2019-2020, with 2.4 inches of snowfall. In 2022-2023, 5.9 inches of snow fell.

For 2023-2024, the average snowfall in the Louisville area is 4.2 inches currently, but a lot could happen between now and the end of the month. Neudorff said the area might see snow Friday evening into Saturday morning, with temperatures dropping over the next couple of days.

As for rainfall, the 2023-2024 season is anticipated to be average. The December and February months fell below average, but January saw 6.53 inches of precipitation, almost double the monthly average, balancing out the winter precipitation numbers.

