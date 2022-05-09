Louisville settles lawsuit with family of man shot by police while holding tree saw

The family of a man fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police while holding a tree saw has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the city in a federal lawsuit against the officers and Chief Steve Conrad.

Darnell Wicker, 57, was shot 14 times on Aug. 8, 2016, by police Officers Taylor Banks and Beau Gadegaard, who were responding to a domestic violence call just after 1:30 a.m. at the Broadleaf Arms Apartments in southwestern Louisville.

Wicker, who was deaf in one ear and could partially hear with the other, was shot seconds after officers told him to drop the saw.

Wicker's daughters, Danielle Cleveland and Dominique Wicker, filed a wrongful death lawsuit the month after the shooting that named Banks, Gadegaard, Conrad, the police department and other officers as defendants.

Al Gerhardstein, one of the attorneys who represented Wicker's daughters, told The Courier Journal the settlement was reached Dec. 26 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

"They are feeling some relief," Gerhardstein said of Wicker's loved ones.

Darnell Thomas Wicker

"This case, though, is a much bigger deal than the money," he added, explaining that several lessons surrounding use-of-force investigations can be taken away from the incident.

An LMPD spokesperson and attorneys who represented the officers in the lawsuit did not respond to requests for comment on the settlement.

Shortly before the shooting, the daughter of Wicker's girlfriend told dispatchers that he was holding a knife and had broken into her mother's apartment.

Body camera footage released by LMPD following the fatal shooting showed Wicker holding the tree saw near the door of the apartment when he was confronted by Banks, Gadegaard and a third officer, Brian Smith, who did not fire his weapon.

Body camera video shows Wicker was first seen on camera about two seconds before gunfire rang out.

Court documents noted the hearing issues of Wicker, an Army veteran who spent 17 years in active service. A toxicology report showed he had high levels of cocaine in his system when he was shot.

The video appeared to show the officers yelling "drop it" several times, followed by the sounds of at least eight shots. The officers were not injured.

The lawsuit alleged that Banks and Gadegaard did not attempt to use any type of nonlethal force but instead fired at Wicker "within two seconds" of seeing him.

The lawsuit acknowledged that Wicker was holding a tree saw with a roughly 20-inch blade when he was shot but argued he did not have time to drop it.

"Wicker had less than two seconds prior to being shot to determine that he was being confronted by law enforcement, as the officers never announced themselves and did not have their lights activated on their cruisers at the scene of the shooting," the suit said.

The officers later testified that Wicker "looked tense" and "like he wanted to kill" them as he exited the apartment, with Gadegaard explaining that he fired his gun when Wicker swung the saw across his own body.

But according to court documents, an expert who analyzed the video on behalf of Wicker's daughters said he moved the saw from his right hand to his left hand and kept it pointed downward at his side before the officers fired 14 shots at him and left Wicker bleeding on the ground just to the right of the apartment door.

Gadegaard was roughly 16 feet away from Wicker when he opened fire, while Banks was about 17 1/2 feet away, according to court documents.

The officers later testified that they feared for their lives while confronting Wicker, but Gerhardstein said the case established that "even if the suspect has some sort of weapon, if you have an opportunity, you have to deescalate."

The officers were also accused in the lawsuit of handcuffing a wounded Wicker and not attempting to provide any aid while he bled to death.

Conrad, however, said at a press conference following the shooting that the officers "immediately called for EMS" and then handcuffed Wicker before searching the apartment and securing the scene. Conrad said the officers went back to the wounded man and called again for an ambulance.

The lawsuit alleged that officers deprived Wicker of his constitutional rights and were grossly negligent in their actions, among other accusations.

Wicker's daughters also accused LMPD of negligent hiring and training of the officers as well as destroying evidence of the shooting.

The involved officers were later exonerated of any wrongdoing in an internal LMPD investigation, though Gadegaard was found to have violated department rules by not turning on his body camera until after the shooting.

Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine also announced in March 2017 that he was declining to file criminal charges against the officers.

Wicker's family and numerous community groups, including a coalition of pastors and ministers, expressed anger and frustration following the shooting over how quickly the LMPD officers fired.

Gerhardstein said the lawsuit showed that LMPD and Louisville Metro Government need to do "a much better job investigating their own uses of force," adding that police did not use evidence from a "Leica" system that helps reconstruct shooting scenes.

"That's the type of investigation (LMPD) would do in a criminal murder case. They need to also be rigorous with their own investigations," Gerhardstein said.

Instead, experts working with Gerhardstein and the plaintiffs gathered the evidence and confirmed "that officers never gave Darnell the chance to comply with their command," the Cincinnati-based attorney said.

The lawsuit also claimed that Gadegaard had made statements in the past about how a day without physical confrontations in his shift is a "boring day while a day which involves physical confrontations with suspects is what gives him excitement on the job."

During an August 2017 deposition hearing, Gerhardstein noted to Conrad that Gadegaard had at least 14 use-of-force incidents between January 2015 and March 2016 and at least six incidents in which he failed to activate his body camera.

In a transcript of the deposition hearing that Gerhardstein provided to The Courier Journal, the attorney asked Conrad about an "early warning" and "employee tracking" system that LMPD had planned on implementing to flag concerning behavior from prospective and current officers.

Conrad responded that those systems were "still not in place" at LMPD. Gerhardstein told The Courier Journal he has "no reason to think" that has changed.

Moving forward, Gerhardstein said Wicker's daughters hope the case results in broader changes.

A plan is also in the works to submit a resolution to Metro Council commemorating Wicker with a public plaque, Gerhardstein said.

Wicker, he noted, was a dedicated bicyclist, handyman and "loved by many people in the community." His daughters, Gerhardstein said, "don't want his memory to fade away."

