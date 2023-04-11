Louisville shooter spent three summers as intern at bank before being hired

The man who opened fire at a Louisville bank on Monday, resulting in the deaths of five people, spent three summers working as an intern at the bank before becoming a full-time employee in 2021, CBS News has confirmed.

At approximately 8:30 on Monday morning, gunfire erupted at an Old National Bank branch in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, which was not open yet. A 911 caller reported that eight to nine people may have been shot. Within three minutes of receiving 911 calls, police rushed to the scene.

After exchanging gunfire, police killed the shooter, identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who Louisville Metro Police Department interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said was livestreaming during the attack. He was armed with a semi-automatic, AR-15-style weapon.

Police searched his home overnight and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Police identified the five victims killed as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; James Tutt, 64; Deana Eckert, 57; and Juliana Farmer. Police provided two ages for Farmer, and it wasn't immediately clear which was the right one.

Elliot was a close friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said Elliot helped him build his law career, helped him become governor and gave him advice on being a good dad.

At least eight others were hospitalized including two officers who responded to the scene. One of the officers is Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old rookie who had graduated from the police academy less than two weeks prior.

Wilt sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical but stable condition.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg visited Officer Wilt's family and told "CBS Mornings" he had shown progress throughout the day, although he remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Daylin Riggs, who worked in the building, said he walked past the conference room "where everyone was," then went to grab something, when he heard a loud noise, which he initially thought was related to construction.

"I got up there, and the guy was like, 'Run, there's a shooter,'" Riggs recalled.

"We were in the conference, back conference room. Whoever's next to me got shot and blood's on me from it," said Troy Haste, who also worked in the building and witnessed the shooting.

Upon hearing about the incident, Gwinn-Villaroel told "CBS Mornings" she was filled with shock and disbelief. She expressed her admiration for the heroism displayed by the officers who responded to the scene within three minutes, engaging the suspect and preventing him from taking any more lives.

Monday's shooting happened two weeks after a shooter killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Greenberg said now is the time to come together, but that it is also a time to take action to avoid this from happening again.

"We need help from Congress to pass legislation that can give us more tools and ability to try to prevent acts like yesterday from ever happening again in Louisville, in Nashville or any city in America," Greenberg said.

