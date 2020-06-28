Louisville shooting: At least one person shot in Jefferson Square Park where Black Lives Matter protests held

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was shot in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday evening, MetroSafe confirmed.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9 p.m. It's unclear how many people were shot and their conditions.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington, "We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park."

WATCH LIVE: Police remain at scene of shooting at Jefferson Square Park

The park has been the scene of protests over the police shooting of Breonna Taylor for weeks, and people have raised tents there and have been staying overnight.

A video on Facebook of the scene shows a man firing a gun. People screamed for a medic, and at least one person was down on the ground.

I’m downtown at the corner of 5th and Jefferson where there were reports of shots fired about 30 minutes ago with “multiple victims” but no immediate information. Lots of LMPD on scene. This is the epicenter of Louisville’s daily Black Lives Matter protesta. @courierjournal pic.twitter.com/tK2KGehWgK — Savannah Eadens (@SavannahEadens) June 28, 2020

According to one witness at the scene, who did not want to be identified, she was at the park when she heard shots and immediately dropped to the ground to be safe.

At the corner of Jefferson and Fifth streets, there were more than a dozen police cruisers around 9:45 p.m., with tape blocking off Jefferson Square Park. No person is being allowed inside the park, according to a Courier Journal reporter at the scene, with police interviewing people inside the park.

LMPD brought in some officers in riot gear following the reported shooting in Jefferson Square Park. @courierjournal pic.twitter.com/FPk1NGL3RN — Not Ben Tobin (@Billy_Kobin) June 28, 2020

Shortly before 10 p.m., a group of LMPD officers arrived in Jefferson Square Park in riot gear. Several people confronted the officers.

The Transit Authority of River City, or TARC, announced at 10:04 p.m. that all stops between Broadway & River Road, and between First & Ninth streets in the downtown Louisville area, are closed for the remainder of Saturday.

Around 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police were pushing a group to a sidewalk across from Jefferson Square Park, declaring an unlawful assembly and threatening to use force. Uniformed police are guarding tents at Jefferson Square Park and are facing Metro Hall.

Democratic Kentucky Senate candidate Charles Booker wrote in a tweet Saturday night "praying for our city" in response to the shooting.

Praying for our city. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) June 28, 2020

This story will update.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville protests: At least one shot in Jefferson Square Park