Louisville shooting - live: Gunman to be tested for CTE as panicked bank worker 911 calls revealed

The gunman behind the Louisville bank shooting will be tested posthumously for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), his father has said.

Connor Sturgeon’s family have said he suffered from “mental health challenges” but showed no warning signs of what he planned to do before he carried out the shooting at the Old National Bank on Monday.

Chilling 911 calls have been released of terrified bank employees reporting the shooting.

In one of the calls, a woman speaks in hushed tones as she says she is hiding in a closet from the gunman. Multiple gunshots ring out in the background as the dispatcher urges her to “stay quiet”.

The mother of mass shooter Connor Sturgeon, 25, also called 911 saying that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the bank.

The 911 calls were released on Wednesday as the victims were remembered at a vigil in the city.

Hundreds gathered to honour the five victims killed in the attack – Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57 – and call for action to tackle gun violence.

Key Points

‘We had nowhere to run,’ wounded bank employee says

Ex-mentor says ‘he never made me feel like he would have done this’

Awareness grows of link between concussions and CTE

Shooter’s father says he will be tested for brain disease

911 calls: Caller says gunman fired at least 15 shots into room with more than 12 people

Louisville mass shooting: 911 calls reveal mother knew what was happening

08:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The audio of the 911 calls from the Louisville bank shooting has been released, showing that the mother of gunman Connor Sturgeon knew that he was heading to Old National Bank with a firearm and that staff called in hushed tones asking for help from inside the bank during the ongoing shooting.

Those killed in the shooting include Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Deana Eckert, 57; Tommy Elliott, 63; and James Tutt, 64.

Ms Eckert was among the nine people taken to hospital on Monday before she passed away. Of the eight people who were shot but are still alive, six had been able to leave the hospital as of Wednesday.

Story continues

Officer Nicholas Wilt, 26, remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head during the shooting.

The gunman was shot and killed by police.

“Transparency is important – even more so in times of crisis,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a press release on Wednesday. “Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department released roughly 80 minutes of 911 calls and emergency responder radio transmissions on Wednesday night. Twelve calls were made to 911 to report the shooting.

Here’s what they show:

Louisville mass shooting: 911 calls reveal mother knew what was happening

Louisville bank shooter will be tested for CTE after high school ‘concussions’, father says

07:00 , Rachel Sharp

The gunman behind the Louisville bank shooting will be tested posthumously for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), his father has said.

Connor Sturgeon’s family have said he suffered from “mental health challenges” but showed no warning signs of what he planned to do before he carried out the shooting at the Old National Bank on Monday.

The 25-year-old opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle in a first-floor conference room as executives gathered for their morning meeting – all the while livestreaming the massacre on his Instagram account.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, shooting him dead.

Five victims, all executives at the bank, died in the horror attack while others – including a responding police officer – are fighting for their lives in hospital.

The motive remains unclear but new details continue to emerge about the man behind the attack.

Read more:

Did Louisville bank shooter have CTE?

Who is Connor Sturgeon, the Louisville gunman? Basketball star, bank worker, mass shooter

06:00 , Rachel Sharp, Megan Sheets, and Graig Graziosi

He was a high school basketball star whose father coached the team.

He was a 25-year-old University of Alabama graduate who was pursuing a career in banking in Louisville.

But now he will be remembered as America’s latest mass shooter.

On Monday, Connor Sturgeon stormed the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where he worked armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

Inside, he gunned down five of his colleagues in the first-floor conference room.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, who was ultimately shot dead.

Four victims died on the scene, before a fifth died in hospital later on Monday.

The victims, all executives at the bank, have been identified as: Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and Deana Eckert, 57.

Here’s everything we know about the suspect:

Who is Connor Sturgeon, the suspect in the Louisville bank shooting?

Everything we know about the Louisville bank shooting that left six dead in Kentucky

05:00 , Graig Graziosi and Rachel Sharp

Louisville became the latest US city rocked by gun violence this week when an employee gunned down five colleagues inside a bank before being shot dead by responding police officers.

Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old bank employee, entered the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, who was ultimately shot dead.

Four victims died on the scene, before a fifth died in hospital later on Monday.

The victims, all executives at the bank, have been identified as: Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and Deana Eckert, 57.

Another eight victims were hospitalised including two police officers who were shot by the gunman after responding to the scene.

One of those officers – Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt – was shot in the head and is now fighting for his life in hospital.

Here’s what we know so far about the mass shooting:

What we know about Louisville bank shooting that left six dead

A list of recent high-profile shootings in the US

04:30 , AP

The latest high-profile shooting in the United States happened Monday in Louisville , Kentucky, when at least four people were killed at a downtown bank.

The shooting in downtown Louisville is the 15th mass killing of the year in the U.S. in which four or more people were killed other than the perpetrator, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. That is the most during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009, when 16 incidents had occurred by April 10.

Other notable episodes of gun violence in the past year:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Three students and three adults were killed inside The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. The suspect, a former student, was killed by police.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA

A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of workplace violence at two Northern California mushroom farms on Jan. 23. A suspect is facing charges.

MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA

A 72-year-old man killed 11 and wounded nine in a shooting at a Lunar New Year dance in Monterey Park on Jan. 21. The suspect later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA

The manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six and wounded six during an employee meeting on Nov. 22, 2022. Police say the suspect shot himself.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO

Five people were killed and 17 wounded when a 22-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. The suspect, who was subdued by patrons, is awaiting trial.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA

A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed five people and injured two more in a shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13. The suspect eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested.

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS

Six people were killed and at least 30 wounded when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade on July 4 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. A suspect is awaiting trial.

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE

Three people died and 14 people were injured in a shooting June 5 in front of a restaurant. Three people have been arrested.

PHILADELPHIA

Three people died and 11 others were injured June 4 on a Philadelphia busy block during a melee that began with a fistfight and was followed by random gunfire. Two men are in custody in two of the deaths; other people have also been arrested in connection with the melee.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA

A gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office June 1. The gunman killed himself as police arrived.

UVALDE, TEXAS

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. More than 15 other people were wounded. Law enforcement killed the attacker.

CHICAGO

A shooting killed two people and injured seven others on May 19 just blocks from the Magnificent Mile shopping district. Two men have been charged.

LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA

One person was killed and five others injured May 15 after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners in Southern California. Authorities have said the gunman was motivated by hatred for Taiwan. He has been charged with murder and other counts.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK

A white gunman opened fire May 14 at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and injuring others. He has been charged with federal hate crimes that could carry the death penalty if he is convicted.

Louisville mayor says ‘officers are outgunned by assailants’

04:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has spoken out after the release of the police body cam footage of the Kentucky bank shooting that left five dead.

Appearing on NBC News NOW, Mr Greenberg spoke to host Tom Llamas, who said, “When you look at that bodycam video, one of the things that stood out to me is that Officer Wilt, the officer who unfortunately took a bullet to the head, comes out with a handgun and he’s facing off against a shooter who has an AR-15. What did that make you think when you saw that?”

“Oh, it’s infuriating. If you care about our police officers, it’s time for action. Here we have officers that are outgunned by assailants,” Mr Greenberg said. “It’s time for action, so we’ve got to do a lot here in Kentucky. I’m going to be fighting in the halls of Washington, anywhere at the federal or [the] state level to give us the local autonomy.”

He added: “We in Louisville want to deal with our gun violence epidemic in the way that the people of Louisville want. Right now, we can’t do that. Our Kentucky laws would make me a criminal if I sought to implement, as mayor, more initiatives to reduce the amount of gun violence, to crack down on illegal guns. I would be the criminal. That’s insane.”

Louisville police released body cam footage from the shooting on Tuesday. The footage starts with a video from 26-year-old officer Nicholas Wilt, who had graduated from the police academy only ten days before the shooting.

Read more:

Louisville mayor says ‘officers are outgunned by assailants’

Hundreds gather to remember victims and cheer responding officers

03:30 , AP

Hundreds of people gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville Wednesday evening to remember the victims and allow the public to offer prayers for the injured. The center has an outdoor auditorium just a mile from the site of Monday’s shooting. Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg was among the speakers.

The mood at the vigil was somber, but there were cheers for the officers who responded to Monday’s shooting. Many attendees were dressed in business clothes, and some had walked to the memorial after their workday in downtown Louisville.

That same night, a moment of silence preceded a college baseball game between Louisville and neighboring Bellarmine University at Jim Patterson Stadium. Players from both schools stood in alternating patterns along the first- and third-base lines as the names and pictures of the victims were displayed on an outfield video screen.

Louisville gunman carried out bank shooting in one minute before waiting to ambush police

03:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The Louisville bank shooting was over in one minute, after which gunman Connor Sturgeon waited for police to arrive and was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The 25-year-old livestreamed the attack on Instagram, but the footage has since been removed.

The social media footage starts by showing a bank worker saying good morning to the shooter followed by the AR-15-style firearm, according to an official who outlined the events shown in the video, CNN reported.

The official said the footage shows the gunman then trying to shoot the woman who just spoke to him, but he’s unable to because the safety is on and the firearm still needs to be loaded.

He then takes the safety off and loads the weapon before proceeding to shoot the woman in the back.

Read more:

Louisville gunman carried out shooting in one minute before waiting to ambush police

VIDEO: Louisville bank gunman Connor Sturgeon shot former mentor — who played dead to survive

02:30 , The Independent

Louisville shooter allegedly shot woman in back after she said ‘good morning’ to him

02:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The Louisville bank shooter allegedly shot a woman in the back after she greeted him with the words “Good morning”.

The shooting was over in one minute, after which gunman Connor Sturgeon waited for police to arrive, at which point he was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The 25-year-old livestreamed the attack on Instagram, but the footage has since been removed.

The social media footage starts by showing the AR-15-style firearm, after which a bank worker says “Good morning” to the shooter, according to an official who outlined the events shown in the video, CNN reported.

The official said the footage shows the gunman then trying to shoot the woman who just spoke to him, but that he’s unable to because the safety is on and the firearm still needs to be loaded.

Read more:

Louisville shooter allegedly shot woman in back after she said ‘good morning’

Kentucky governor describes having to call friend’s wife to reveal he had been killed in mass shooting

01:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he was the one to call his friend’s family to let them know about his death in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville.

A 25-year-old gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank on Monday morning, killing five people and injuring eight others while live streaming the attack. The shooter, identified as bank employee Connor Sturgeon, entered the bank at around 8.30am armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

He went on a shooting rampage inside the first-floor conference room before exchanging gunfire with responding police officers. The gunman was eventually shot dead by the police.

Governor Beshear described he went to the bank “immediately” after learning about the mass shooting while he was in the governor’s office in Frankfort. He said the shooting took place at the bank where his friends worked and where he was a customer.

The governor was the one to call his friend Thomas “Tommy” Elliott’s wife to inform her about her husband’s death.

Read more:

Kentucky governor describes calling his friend’s family to reveal he had been killed

Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon will be tested for CTE after high school ‘concussions’, father says

01:00 , Rachel Sharp

The gunman behind the Louisville bank shooting will be tested posthumously for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), his father has said.

Connor Sturgeon’s family have said he suffered from “mental health challenges” but showed no warning signs of what he planned to do before he carried out the shooting at the Old National Bank on Monday.

The 25-year-old opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle in a first-floor conference room as executives gathered for their morning meeting – all the while livestreaming the massacre on his Instagram account.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, shooting him dead.

Five victims, all executives at the bank, died in the horror attack while others – including a responding police officer – are fighting for their lives in hospital.

The motive remains unclear but new details continue to emerge about the man behind the attack.

Read more:

Did Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon have CTE?

Louisville bank employee shot by gunman speaks out for first time

Friday 14 April 2023 00:30 , Gustaf Kilander

One of the wounded employees in the Louisville bank shooting has spoken out, saying that she served as a mentor for gunman Connor Sturgeon and that she didn’t foresee that he may become violent.

Sturgeon shot 13 people during the massacre on Monday at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, leaving five people dead and eight injured, one of which was bank employee Dana Mitchell.

The gunman was shot and killed by police.

Ms Mitchell told CBS News that she’s on the mend after being shot in the back.

“The bullet went in and out just below the surface,” she told the network. “It was high enough up that it ripped the skin open. It was a wound about 10 inches long. But didn’t hit anything important.”

Read more:

Louisville bank employee shot by gunman speaks out for first time

Louisville mass shooting: 911 calls reveal mother knew what was happening

Friday 14 April 2023 00:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The audio of the 911 calls from the Louisville bank shooting has been released, showing that the mother of gunman Connor Sturgeon knew that he was heading to Old National Bank with a firearm and that staff called in hushed tones asking for help from inside the bank during the ongoing shooting.

Those killed in the shooting include Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Deana Eckert, 57; Tommy Elliott, 63; and James Tutt, 64.

Ms Eckert was among the nine people taken to hospital on Monday before she passed away. Of the eight people who were shot but are still alive, six had been able to leave the hospital as of Wednesday.

Officer Nicholas Wilt, 26, remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head during the shooting.

The gunman was shot and killed by police.

“Transparency is important – even more so in times of crisis,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a press release on Wednesday. “Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department released roughly 80 minutes of 911 calls and emergency responder radio transmissions on Wednesday night. Twelve calls were made to 911 to report the shooting.

Here’s what they show:

Louisville mass shooting: 911 calls reveal mother knew what was happening

VIDEO: Louisville Mass Shooting: Suspect's family speaks out

Thursday 13 April 2023 23:30 , The Independent

‘Even gun lobbyists and enthusiasts admit [there] might be a problem with gun violence,’ columnist says

Thursday 13 April 2023 23:00 , Gustaf Kilander

White House columnist Brian Karem spoke out on Twitter following the shooting in Louisville – his hometown.

“When I got [the] notification that a gunman had walked into a bank and initiated the 146th mass shooting this year, I immediately called friends and family,” he wrote. “That’s when I found out I knew at least one of the victims.”

“As I crossed the street, I saw three ‘Christians’ standing in front of a wire stand of handouts promoting the Bible,” he added. “A man walking by asked one of them if Jesus ‘would support the right to bear arms,’ and the preacher responded, ‘Of course.’”

“I guess ‘turn the other cheek’ only means ‘turn the other cheek while pulling the trigger of your AR-15.’ I started to feel like my life was unraveling,” he added. “We should all know this is a problem. Hell, even gun lobbyists and enthusiasts admit [there] might be a problem with gun violence. To them, I say: Your way hasn’t worked. Never has and never will. Why not try another way?”

VIDEO: Gunman’s mother and co-workers call 911 during Louisville mass shooting

Thursday 13 April 2023 22:30 , The Independent

Bank employee rejects ‘rumour’ gunman was fired from bank

Thursday 13 April 2023 22:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Bank employee Dana Mitchell rejected the “rumour” that Sturgeon had been fired from the bank.

“He was not terminated, he was still an employee,” she said. “I don’t know where the rumour came from.”

She said she “never imagined this would happen at my place of work or to me.”

“You see it on TV and it happens to other people but it doesn’t happen to people you know. But this is one of those things,” she told CBS.

‘We had nowhere to run,’ wounded bank employee says

Thursday 13 April 2023 21:40 , Gustaf Kilander

Dana Mitchell at Old National Bank told CBS that “the only person that was there was in the hallway”.

“I saw him standing in the hallway with a gun and I saw him shoot the person in the hallway. Everyone started running. But we had nowhere to run,” she added.

She recalled that she felt “him shooting me immediately.”

“I just laid down there,” she said. “I tried not to breathe a lot. I didn’t want to move around. I didn’t want him to see me moving or hear me breathing, because I thought he might shoot me again.”

Ex-mentor says ‘he never made me feel like he would have done this’

Thursday 13 April 2023 21:20 , Gustaf Kilander

Bank employee Dana Mithcell told CBS that she “knew Connor very well”.

“I was his mentor his first year at the bank. He never made me feel like he would have done this. Not in a million years. He was very kind and soft-spoken. You would never have thought this would have happened,” she said.

She continued: “When I saw him in the hallway with the gun I thought, ‘why would he bring that here to show us?’ It didn’t even register to me he was ready to shoot. Everybody there but one person was in a conference room for a meeting.”

Awareness grows of link between concussions and CTE

Thursday 13 April 2023 21:00 , Rachel Sharp

In recent years, there has been a greater awareness of a link between athletes who suffer concussions – in particular football players – and CTE.

One especially notable example is that of Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder. After his death by suicide, researchers found he had severe CTE.

While it remains unclear if Sturgeon suffered from the condition, his former classmate spoke of his shock at what the 25-year-old went on to do.

“I know everyone always says this about shooters but I truly would have never expected it to be him,” he said.

Shooter’s father says he will be tested for brain disease

Thursday 13 April 2023 20:40 , Rachel Sharp

Sturgeon grew up in Indiana and attended Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, where he was a star athlete playing basketball, football and running track.

But he also reportedly suffered many concussions.

On Thursday, Sturgeon’s father confirmed to WLKY that the family will have Sturgeon tested for CTE.

CTE is a brain disease caused in part by repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and non-concussive impacts, according to the Boston University CTE Center.

Symptoms of CTE can appear years after the sufferer is dealt repeated blows to the head and can include mood and behaviour problems including aggression and depression.

Sturgeon’s history of concussions was first revealed by a former classmate who told The Daily Beast that he was injured to the point of wearing a helmet on the basketball court.

“The big thing I keep going back to is that in the first year of high school, we played football together in eighth grade, he was out most of the year because he had multiple concussions,” said the former classmate, who did not want to be named.

“Then he had a couple more in high school.”

The classmate said he wondered if his injuries were linked to Monday’s shooting.

“I’m not saying it’s the cause but I always think back to that… There were times I’d wonder, will this catch up with him? But never in this way,” he said.

“He’s the last person I’d expect would do this.”

911 calls: Caller says gunman fired at least 15 shots into room with more than 12 people

Thursday 13 April 2023 20:20 , Gustaf Kilander

One caller said she was down the street from the bank and that a survivor had entered her building, saying that there had been a shooting at the bank.

In a separate call, a man told the authorities that the gunman had fired at least 15 rounds into a room holding more than a dozen people.

“Mass shooting. He shot probably 15 rounds,” he said. “There were probably 14 people in the room. Please get people there fast, please. And ambulances, please.”

A driver outside the building also called in to report the shooting.

“I saw a man with some type of assault rifle walking around in a bulletproof vest,” she told the dispatcher.

She said he was “jogging around like he was trying to get somewhere in a hurry”.

911 calls: ‘We’re tucked under a desk right now’

Thursday 13 April 2023 20:00 , Gustaf Kilander

A member of staff inside the building called 911 to understand what was going on.

“We are on the fourth floor. We are trying to get the status of what’s going on,” the caller said. “We’re tucked under a desk right now.”

The dispatcher asked that the staff stay in place as police cleared the building.

“As far as my understanding, the shooter has been taken into custody. As far as my understanding, the scene is safe at the moment,” the operator added.

Louisville Police publish 911 calls and emergency radio transmissions

Thursday 13 April 2023 19:40 , Gustaf Kilander

Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon will be tested for CTE after high school ‘concussions’, father says

Thursday 13 April 2023 19:20 , Rachel Sharp

The gunman behind the Louisville bank shooting will be tested posthumously for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), his father has said.

Connor Sturgeon’s family have said he suffered from “mental health challenges” but showed no warning signs of what he planned to do before he carried out the shooting at the Old National Bank on Monday.

The 25-year-old opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle in a first-floor conference room as executives gathered for their morning meeting – all the while livestreaming the massacre on his Instagram account.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, shooting him dead.

Five victims, all executives at the bank, died in the horror attack while others – including a responding police officer – are fighting for their lives in hospital.

The motive remains unclear but new details continue to emerge about the man behind the attack.

Read more:

Did Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon have CTE?

911 calls: Caller saw colleagues killed on video call

Thursday 13 April 2023 19:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Another one of those who called 911 to report the shooting was a woman who was taking part virtually in the bank staff’s morning meeting using Microsoft Teams to participate via a video call.

She worked for a different branch of the bank at Brownsboro Road.

Those who made the calls were not identified by police and some information was edited out but the first call came from a woman who was on the video call.

Screaming and crying during the call, which lasted four minutes, she said that there was an active shooter at the bank’s downtown branch.

“How do you know you have an active shooter on site?” the dispatcher asked.

“I just watched it. I just watched it on a Teams meeting. We were having a board meeting,” she said. “I saw somebody on the floor. We heard multiple shots and people started saying ‘Oh my God,’ and then he came into the board room.”

“This video is still going. Oh my god. ... He was in and out of that room very quickly,” she said.

Bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims told CNN that the bank staff were attending their morning meeting before opening for the day when the shooting took place. She said she was taking part in the meeting virtually via the video call.

She told the network that the shooting “happened very quickly”.

“I witnessed people being murdered,” she said. “I don’t know how else to say that.”

Louisville bank employee shot by gunman speaks out for first time

Thursday 13 April 2023 18:40 , Gustaf Kilander

One of the wounded employees in the Louisville bank shooting has spoken out, saying that she served as a mentor for gunman Connor Sturgeon and that she didn’t foresee that he may become violent.

Sturgeon shot 13 people during the massacre on Monday at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, leaving five people dead and eight injured, one of which was bank employee Dana Mitchell.

The gunman was shot and killed by police.

Ms Mitchell told CBS News that she’s on the mend after being shot in the back.

“The bullet went in and out just below the surface,” she told the network. “It was high enough up that it ripped the skin open. It was a wound about 10 inches long. But didn’t hit anything important.”

Read more:

Louisville bank employee shot by gunman speaks out for first time

VIDEO: ‘I’m in a closet hiding’: Employee makes dramatic 911 call during Louisville mass shooting

Thursday 13 April 2023 18:20 , Gustaf Kilander

911 calls: ‘How long will it be before they get here?’

Thursday 13 April 2023 18:00 , Gustaf Kilander

One of the 12 calls made to 911 reporting the shooting came from a member of staff hiding in a closet near a conference room on the bank’s first floor. The call lasted almost 11 minutes, during which the caller whispered “I can hear gunshots” as gunfire can be heard in the background.

“I’m in a closet hiding,” she says in the call, adding that people have been shot and that she knows who the shooter is, saying “He works with us”.

The woman shouted “help!” on a number of occasions.

“Stay quiet,” the operator told the caller amid the sounds of gunfire. “We’ve got everybody coming, OK?”

The dispatcher said police were en route.

“I know, but how long?” the caller said quietly. “How long will it be before they get here?”

The call stayed on the line with the dispatcher until Sturgeon was killed by police.

911 calls: Mother told of son’s plans by his roommate

Thursday 13 April 2023 17:40 , Gustaf Kilander

The mother of the shooter called 911, saying that she was made aware by her son’s roommate that he was planning to shoot up the bank.

She called to warn the police of Monday’s shooting, saying that Sturgeon was armed and on his way to the bank, but the dispatcher said the shooting had already started by the time the mother’s call came in.

“We don’t even own guns. I don’t know where he would’ve gotten a gun,” the mother told the dispatcher. “I don’t know what to do. I need your help.”

“He has a gun, and he’s heading toward the Old National,” she said, adding that she wasn’t sure what Sturgeon was planning and that she had been made aware of what he was doing by his roommate.

“I’m so sorry. I’m getting details secondhand. I’m learning it now. Oh, lord,” she said.

As the call went on, the mother grew increasingly distraught.

“He’s never hurt anyone. He’s a really good kid,” she told the dispatcher. “He’s nonviolent. He’s never done anything.”

During the call, which lasts three minutes and 23 seconds, the mother asked if she should go to the bank.

“I don’t want you to go to the location,” the dispatcher responded. “We have a situation that’s going on down there right now. We have already had calls from other people.”

Louisville mass shooting: What the 911 calls show

Thursday 13 April 2023 17:20 , Gustaf Kilander

The audio of the 911 calls from the Louisville bank shooting has been released, showing that the mother of gunman Connor Sturgeon knew that he was heading to Old National Bank with a firearm and that staff called in hushed tones asking for help from inside the bank during the ongoing shooting.

Those killed in the shooting include Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Deana Eckert, 57; Tommy Elliott, 63; and James Tutt, 64.

Ms Eckert was among the nine people taken to hospital on Monday before she passed away. Of the eight people who were shot but are still alive, six had been able to leave the hospital as of Wednesday.

Officer Nicholas Wilt, 26, remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head during the shooting.

The gunman was shot and killed by police.

“Transparency is important – even more so in times of crisis,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a press release on Wednesday. “Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department released roughly 80 minutes of 911 calls and emergency responder radio transmissions on Wednesday night. Twelve calls were made to 911 to report the shooting.

Here’s what they show:

Louisville mass shooting: What the 911 calls show

The victims: James Tutt

Thursday 13 April 2023 17:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Rachel Sharp

James Tutt, 64, was a real estate market executive at the Old National Bank, where he spent almost a decade.

Oldham County judge-executive David Voegele knew Tutt for 11 years from his time on the board of the Oldham-La Grange Development Authority.

Jim Tutt leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren (LinkedIn)

“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Mr Voegele told The Courier-Journal.

“He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”

Tutt was a Frankfort native who graduated from the University of Kentucky and worked in banking for over 38 years.

He leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren.

The victims: Deana Eckert

Thursday 13 April 2023 16:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Rachel Sharp

Deana Eckert was rushed to hospital after Monday’s shooting and underwent multiple surgeries.

She succumbed to her injuries later that night, Louisville Metro Police said.

The 57-year-old was an executive administrative officer at the Old National Bank, where she worked for almost seven years.

Eckert graduated from Western Kentucky University.

Deana Eckert died from her injuries in hospital (LinkedIn)

The victims: Juliana Farmer

Thursday 13 April 2023 16:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Rachel Sharp

Juliana Farmer, 45, was a loan analyst with the Old National Bank, according to her LinkedIn page.

In her last post on Facebook on Sunday – one day before she was killed – she celebrated the fact she was expecting another grandchild.

“My (heart) is so happy!!!” she wrote. “Grand #5 on the way.”

Juliana Farmer, 45, was a loan analyst with the bank (Facebook)

Farmer’s family revealed that she had only recently moved to Louisville.

Michael Williams, who said he was Farmer’s uncle, wrote on Facebook: “She told me she was moving to Louisville, she had a great job opportunity. Now we’re mourning you losing your life at the job. I’m just hurt.”

The victims: Joshua Barrick

Thursday 13 April 2023 16:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Rachel Sharp

Joshua Barrick, 40, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National. Barrick had worked for about two decades in banking and previously worked at WesBanco, according to The Courier-Journal.

Louisville Business First named him one of its 20 People to Know in Banking in 2020.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Louisville Shooting (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Holy Trinity Parish Louisville held a vigil on Monday evening to honour Barrick’s life. “They’re in shock,” pastor Shayne Duval said of Barrick’s family.

“I’ve been with his wife. I’ve been with his children. I’ve been with his brother and members of this community,” he was quoted by Fox19 as saying. “Everyone is just kind of walking around in a fog like, ‘Did this just really happen?’”

“Josh made himself known in our community in all the good ways. He was a very charismatic and charming man,” the pastor added.

The victims: Tommy Elliott

Thursday 13 April 2023 15:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Rachel Sharp

Thomas “Tommy” Elliott, 63, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate at Old National Bank.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Elliott was one of his closest friends. “Tommy Elliot helped me … to become governor,” Mr Beshear said at Monday’s news conference.

“He gave me advice on being a good dad… he was an incredible friend,” the governor said, his voice shaking with emotion.

“The soul is eternal. I know that I will see Tommy again”.

Tommy Elliott was a close friend of the governor (Provided)

Elliott, the former chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board, was reportedly threatened with arrest in 2016 when he refused to resign at the direction of then-Governor Matt Bevin. Elliott was appointed to the board by former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear.

Former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he had also known Elliott for 40 years. They became close friends, and when Mr Fischer launched his first bid to be mayor, Elliott signed on to be his campaign finance manager and remained with him for the rest of his political career.

Mr Fischer said Elliott was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two stepdaughters.

Vigil held in memory of victims

Thursday 13 April 2023 15:20 , Rachel Sharp

The victims of Monday’s mass shooting were remembered at a vigil on Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered to honour the five victims killed in the attack – Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57 – and call for action to tackle gun violence.

The prayer vigil took place at 5pm at the Muhammad Ali Center plaza.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at the vigil about losing one of his close friends – Elliott – in the attack.

He said that some of his other friends survived thanks to the quick response from law enforcement.

“I’ve got two friends and more that survived because LMPD got there in about three minutes,” he said. “I want to thank you all.”

VIDEO: Mother of gunman makes 911 call before son kills five

Thursday 13 April 2023 15:00 , The Independent

Who are the victims of the Louisville bank shooting in Kentucky?

Thursday 13 April 2023 14:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Rachel Sharp

A 25-year-old employee opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, killing five people and injuring eight others while live streaming the attack.

The shooter, identified as bank employee Connor Sturgeon, entered the Old National Bank in the downtown area of the city at around 8.30am armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

He shot and killed four bank executives inside the first-floor conference room before exchanging gunfire with responding police officers. Louisville deputy police chief Paul Humphrey said that he was shot dead by officer fire.

A fifth victim later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. All five were executives at the bank.

The victims have now been identified as Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer, James Tutt, and Deana Eckert.

Eight others, including two police officers, were hospitalised with their injuries. One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, who only graduated from the police academy in March, remains in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Mr Wilt “ran towards the gunfire today to save lives”, the police department said on Twitter.

Here is what we know so far about the victims:

Everything we know about the victims of Louisville bank shooting

Kentucky governor describes having to call friend’s wife to reveal he had been killed in mass shooting

Thursday 13 April 2023 14:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he was the one to call his friend’s family to let them know about his death in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville.

A 25-year-old gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank on Monday morning, killing five people and injuring eight others while live streaming the attack. The shooter, identified as bank employee Connor Sturgeon, entered the bank at around 8.30am armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

He went on a shooting rampage inside the first-floor conference room before exchanging gunfire with responding police officers. The gunman was eventually shot dead by the police.

Governor Beshear described he went to the bank “immediately” after learning about the mass shooting while he was in the governor’s office in Frankfort. He said the shooting took place at the bank where his friends worked and where he was a customer.

The governor was the one to call his friend Thomas “Tommy” Elliott’s wife to inform her about her husband’s death.

Read more:

Kentucky governor describes calling his friend’s family to reveal he had been killed

Louisville shooter allegedly shot woman in back after she said ‘good morning’ to him

Thursday 13 April 2023 14:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The Louisville bank shooter allegedly shot a woman in the back after she greeted him with the words “Good morning”.

The shooting was over in one minute, after which gunman Connor Sturgeon waited for police to arrive, at which point he was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The 25-year-old livestreamed the attack on Instagram, but the footage has since been removed.

The social media footage starts by showing the AR-15-style firearm, after which a bank worker says “Good morning” to the shooter, according to an official who outlined the events shown in the video, CNN reported.

The official said the footage shows the gunman then trying to shoot the woman who just spoke to him, but that he’s unable to because the safety is on and the firearm still needs to be loaded.

Read more:

Louisville shooter allegedly shot woman in back after she said ‘good morning’

WATCH: Kentucky governor describes having to call friend’s family to reveal he had been killed

Thursday 13 April 2023 13:45 , Rachel Sharp

Vigil held in memory of victims

Thursday 13 April 2023 13:30 , Rachel Sharp

The victims of Monday’s mass shooting were remembered at a vigil on Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered to honour the five victims killed in the attack – Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57 – and call for action to tackle gun violence.

The prayer vigil took place at 5pm at the Muhammad Ali Center plaza.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at the vigil about losing one of his close friends – Elliott – in the attack.

He said that some of his other friends survived thanks to the quick response from law enforcement.

“I’ve got two friends and more that survived because LMPD got there in about three minutes,” he said. “I want to thank you all.”

Community vigil leads to calls for action

Thursday 13 April 2023 13:15 , Rachel Sharp

The community vigil on Wednesday heard many speakers make calls for action to tackle the nation’s gun violence.

Dr Muhammad Babar with UofL Health issued a plea to take steps to stop more communities being torn apart by mass shootings.

“Please do something. We all want this epidemic of death to end, which is wearing down our nation,” he said.

Whitney Austin, who survived a 2018 mass shooting, choked up with emotion as she urged lawmakers to do more.

“When you feel broken an defeated, like we all do now, this is the most important moment for you to find hope,” she said.

“Because it is only through hope that you can find the strength to take action. And it is only through action that change will ever come.”

Louisville gunman carried out bank shooting in one minute before waiting to ambush police

Thursday 13 April 2023 13:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The Louisville bank shooting was over in one minute, after which gunman Connor Sturgeon waited for police to arrive and was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The 25-year-old livestreamed the attack on Instagram, but the footage has since been removed.

The social media footage starts by showing a bank worker saying good morning to the shooter followed by the AR-15-style firearm, according to an official who outlined the events shown in the video, CNN reported.

The official said the footage shows the gunman then trying to shoot the woman who just spoke to him, but he’s unable to because the safety is on and the firearm still needs to be loaded.

He then takes the safety off and loads the weapon before proceeding to shoot the woman in the back.

Read more:

Louisville gunman carried out shooting in one minute before waiting to ambush police

LISTEN: Louisville shooter’s mother’s desperate 911 call

Thursday 13 April 2023 12:45 , Rachel Sharp

Update on the victims

Thursday 13 April 2023 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

On Wednesday, University of Louisville Health gave an update on the conditions of the victims wounded in Monday’s attack.

Aside from the five victims killed, eight other people were shot and wounded in the mass shooting.

Two days on, six of those patients have been discharged while two remain in hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head responding to the shooting.

The other patient, who has not been identified, is in stable and fair condition.

Over $110,000 donations raised for Officer Wilt

Thursday 13 April 2023 12:15 , Rachel Sharp

Over $110,000 has been raised to support Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt who remains in critical condition following Monday’s shooting.

The officer, who was only sworn in days earlier, was shot in the head by the gunman as he responded to the scene.

A fund was set up by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to pay for his medical expenses and recovery.

“Nick’s family wanted us to share a little about him with the community he has dedicated his life to serving,” the foundation said in a statement on Facebook.

“Nick has served as both a firefighter and a dispatcher and graduated the academy on March 30th. Since the sudden death of his father in February Nick has stepped up and taken over being a handyman for his mom, whom he dearly loves.”

Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon livestreamed bank attack as he killed five and injured nine

Thursday 13 April 2023 12:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The Louisville shooter has been identified as 25-year-old bank employee Connor Sturgeon.

Sturgeon has been identified as a white man who used a rifle to attack staff at the bank where he worked – Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

He went on his rampage after being notified that the bank where he had worked since 2021 was ending his employment, law enforcement sources told CNN.

Sturgeon also left a note for his parents and a friend telling them that he was going to attack the bank, the source added.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said that Sturgeon fired at responding officers, who returned fire to “stop that threat”. She confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police.

Read more:

Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon livestreamed bank attack as he killed five