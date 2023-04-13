Louisville shooting victim had only lived in the city for 2 weeks

A woman killed in the Louisville bank shooting had only lived in the city for two weeks, her family said.

Juliana Farmer started a new job as a loan officer at Old National Bank after moving from Henderson, Ky., daughter Alia Chambers told CNN.

Farmer, 45, was one of five people killed in Monday’s mass shooting, which was carried out by a lone gunman, identified by police as bank employee Connor Sturgeon.

“This monster took away my mother, and I’m hurt because my mother moved here to help me, a single mom with four kids. I only got two weeks with her here in Louisville … a city she knew nothing about,” said Chambers, who was one of Farmer’s three children.

“I’m heartbroken,” she added. “I hated him. I hated him but I forgive him because my mama is in a better place.”

Farmer’s son J’Yeon Chambers had told her the day before the shooting that he’s expecting a child.

“It’s just crazy how she gets taken the day after we reveal that we’re having the baby. ... She gave us the name that she always wanted a girl to be named and we’re going to stick with it,” he said.

Sturgeon, 25, died in a shootout with responding officers, according to authorities. Police identified the other victims killed in the rampage as Josh Barrick, Tommy Elliott, Jim Tutt and Deana Eckert. All were bank employees.

“We do know this was targeted. He knew those individuals, of course, because he worked there,” Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Tuesday. She didn’t specify whether the shooter targeted the individuals or the bank itself.

Sturgeon had “mental health challenges,” his family said in a statement. Sturgeon’s father told local news station WLKY that his son will be tested for the degenerative brain disease CTE, a condition found in athletes or others who sustain repeated head trauma.

Sturgeon reportedly had a history of concussions and wore a helmet while playing high school basketball.

A vigil for the victims took place Wednesday evening in Louisville.