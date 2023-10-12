Louisville sues Kia, Hyundai for surge in car thefts, public safety threat

Louisville will join major cities across the country in suing Kia and Hyundai over the ease with which their cars can be stolen, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday.

The two companies' delay in using an industry-standard, anti-theft technology has led to a local crime wave, the mayor said, accusing the companies of "placing profits over safety."

“Hyundai and Kia have cut corners, shifting part of the cost of their business onto Louisville and its citizens. This is contributing to our city’s public safety issues and, simply put, it is unacceptable,” Greenberg said. “We filed this lawsuit on behalf of Metro Government, our police department, and the people of Louisville who have dealt with these preventable crimes for far too long.”

The announcement comes after The Courier Journal reported this week that the city has had a massive influx in Kia and Hyundai thefts, part of a national trend that law enforcement has blamed on a viral social media video showing how easy it is to steal the vehicles without a key.

In Louisville, nearly 20 vehicles are reported stolen each day, and half of those are either a Kia or Hyundai.

And between January and July of this year, the city recorded a 732% increase in reported Hyundai thefts, compared to the same period a year earlier. Reported thefts of Kias skyrocketed 697% in the same period, the city says.

Besides draining the resources of law enforcement and emergency response providers, the thefts pose a significant threat to the city's overall public safety, according to Greenberg's office. An auto theft is often accompanied by other crimes, such as reckless driving, which can result in injuries and even death.

In January 2023, an 18-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen white Hyundai, according to the mayor's office.

In another incident this year, a stolen Kia crashed into a daycare in west Louisville, though "thankfully, no one was injured," according to the mayor's office.

“Car thefts are a ‘keystone crime,’ meaning a crime which can facilitate other offenses, including burglary, robbery and homicide,” LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. “We’ve made great strides in Louisville to reduce violent crime, but car thefts and attempts to steal cars have noticeably increased, a trend seen nationally as well. This lawsuit is an important step in fixing this outlier to improve public safety.”

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said the city is suing to “force Hyundai and Kia to do what is right — fix the cars and address the effects of the crime wave.”

To assist in the federal lawsuit, Louisville will employ Keller Rohrback L.L.P., a law firm headquartered in Seattle. The outside firm currently represents over a dozen cities ‒ including Seattle, Cleveland, Cincinnati, San Diego, Milwaukee, New York City and Indianapolis ‒ that say they're experiencing a crime wave of stolen vehicles as a result of the ease and frequency of Kia and Hyundai thefts.

The city will also use Louisville-based Poppe Law Firm as further outside counsel in the lawsuit.

Greenberg said the law firms are taking this case at no initial cost to taxpayers and would only receive payment if the lawsuit results in distributed funds.

Why are Kia, Hyundai car thefts being stolen in Louisville?

As of Sept. 1, more than 4,600 vehicles had been reported stolen in Louisville this year, and 53% of those were Kias or Hyundais, according to LMPD data. Ford and Chevrolet automobiles were the third- and fourth-most stolen, at 9% and 7%, respectively.

The difference between the vehicles is the use of engine immobilizers. While many of their competitors quickly adopted the anti-theft mechanism that greatly hinders stealing vehicles, Kia Motors Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. did not. Vice News reported only 26% of their cars included them in 2015, compared to 96% among other manufacturers. (While Kia and Hyundai are separate entities, Hyundai Motor Co. is Kia's parent.)

The lack of anti-theft technology was soon discovered and spread around by thieves. Under the hashtag “Kia Boyz,” TikTok users posted videos showing how to steal them with only a screwdriver and a USB cord in a matter of seconds.

The vehicles being targeted are Kia models from 2011-21 and Hyundai models from 2015-21.

