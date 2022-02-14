Louisville teen charged as adult in school bus stop shooting that killed Tyree Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the two teenage suspects arrested in connection with the September shooting that killed Tyree Smith as he waited in Louisville's West End for the bus to Eastern High School has been indicted and charged as an adult, prosecutors said Monday.

The office of Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine announced Monday a grand jury indicted Demaurion Lakeith Moore on Jan. 31 and charged him with the following:

one count of complicity to murder

two counts of complicity to first-degree assault

one count of complicity to second-degree assault

one count of complicity to receiving stolen property

six counts of complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment

one count of complicity to tampering with physical evidence

two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor

Moore, who was 16 years old at the time of his arrest in December, was arraigned Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court, according to Wine's office.

Louisville Metro Police announced in December that Moore and another 16-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with the Sept. 22, 2021, shooting at West Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets that killed Smith and wounded two other teens as they waited in the morning at a school bus stop.

Tyree Smith

The name of the other 16-year-old suspect has not been released, with Wine's office not yet announcing if the teen will be tried as an adult along with Moore.

Wine's office did say "the records of a juvenile tried as an adult in Circuit Court shall be open to the public after indictment and arraignment."

Both suspects were JCPS students and from Louisville, police previously said.

Moore's next pretrial conference is April 19.

This story will be updated.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Teen charged as adult in Tyree Smith Louisville bus stop shooting case