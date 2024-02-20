Louisville Traffic: Ramp from I-64 to I-264 closed due to overturned truck

The ramp between Interstate 64 westbound and Interstate 264 westbound are blocked due to a crash, according to TRIMARC, a service from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A crash involving a truck has all lanes of the ramp between I-64 and I-264 blocked, TRIMARC stated. According to the service, the crash happened at 7:32 a.m. and it will take an estimate of two hours to reopen.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-64 West ramp to I-264 West in the East End. The ramp is blocked. Use alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/TYKDsOK1Th — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) February 20, 2024

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Traffic: Ramp from I-64 to I-264 closed due to crash