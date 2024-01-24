Louisville traffic, weather: Officials share reports of potholes, crashes on rainy day

Some unlucky drivers were stuck on the side of Interstate 64 while a steady rain poured on the Louisville metro area Wednesday morning.

A pothole on eastbound I-64 between Blankenbaker Parkway and the Gene Snyder Freeway caused multiple vehicles to get a flat tire during the morning commute, according to TRIMARC. Near the interchange with the freeway, the right lane of I-64 eastbound closed just after 9 a.m. due to a disabled vehicle blocking the lane.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet later patched the pothole, District 5 spokesperson Morgan Woodrum said.

Potholes may have formed recently because of rain showers, or when plows were removing snow over the weekend, Woodrum said. The transportation cabinet does not know how many vehicles were damaged Wednesday morning because of potholes.

Drivers who spot a pothole on an interstate in Louisville can file a report with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet by sending an email to KYTC.District5Info@ky.gov.

Louisville's other highways also experienced traffic jams due to the morning rainfall. Traffic on southbound I-71 near the Watterson Expressway stalled back to the interchange with the Snyder Freeway due to a crash, which was later cleared and normal traffic flow resumed, according to TRIMARC.

On the Watterson Expressway, an eastbound crash in the area of River Park Drive blocked the right lane just before 10 a.m. Another slowdown lasted for about 45 minutes after a vehicle shut down in the center lane near Taylorsville Road around 9:15 a.m., according to TRIMARC.

With rain in the forecast, drivers should pay attention to their surroundings and make sure they have tires and windshield wipers that are in good condition, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

"Drive the speed limit or slower and remaining watchful for pooling water in the roadway," Mitchell said in a statement.

More rain is coming. How much will Louisville receive?

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, about an inch of rain had fallen in Louisville since Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Dan McKemy said. Another inch of rain is expected to fall by Thursday night.

"Most of the rain we could get tomorrow looks like it will be moderate, so I don't think we're going to see heavy rains by any means," McKemy said. "But that being said, we have noticed ponding of water on roadways, and when you're going at a fast speed and hit (a puddle), you could hydroplane."

Friday will likely be dry, but showers could return on Saturday, when there is a 70% chance of rain throughout the day, according to the weather service's forecast.

Despite multiple rounds of rain, McKemy said only minor flooding is expected for the Louisville metro area. Creeks and streams near roadways could be flooded, but McKemy said flooding issues may only occur in isolated areas.

