Louisville under dense fog advisory. Here's when to expect better visibility on roads
Fog advisories were in affect for nearly 100 million people, including many parts of Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service.
In Louisville, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. with visibility at a quarter mile or less.
Here is the forecast for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
Forecast for Louisville on Thursday
In Louisville, people can expect to see dense fog through the afternoon with cloudy skies and a few showers in the area.
Thursday's high will reach about 60 degrees with a low of about 50 degree around noon.
Dense fog advisory covers much of Midwest, South
Conditions from a dense fog that descended over the Midwest on Wednesday as some areas braced for freezing rain will continue through Thursday.
Just under 99 million people were under a dense fog advisory Thursday morning, with NWS notices stretching from central Pennsylvania to North Dakota and as far south as New Orleans.
Dense fog can lower visibility to a quarter-mile or less, which can hamper travel and increase hazards when driving.
"Take extra caution when on the road," the weather service warns.
Contributing: Cybele Mayes-Osterman
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather: Dense fog advisory in effect Thursday morning