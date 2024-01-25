Louisville under dense fog advisory. Here's when to expect better visibility on roads

Fog advisories were in affect for nearly 100 million people, including many parts of Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service.

In Louisville, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. with visibility at a quarter mile or less.

A runner jogs along sidewalk at Waterfront Park as fog rolls into metro Louisville on January 25, 2024

Here is the forecast for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Forecast for Louisville on Thursday

In Louisville, people can expect to see dense fog through the afternoon with cloudy skies and a few showers in the area.

Thursday's high will reach about 60 degrees with a low of about 50 degree around noon.

A runner exercises along the sidewalk in Jeffersonville as fog moves into the area on Thursday, January 26, 2024

Dense fog advisory covers much of Midwest, South

Conditions from a dense fog that descended over the Midwest on Wednesday as some areas braced for freezing rain will continue through Thursday.

Just under 99 million people were under a dense fog advisory Thursday morning, with NWS notices stretching from central Pennsylvania to North Dakota and as far south as New Orleans.

Dense fog can lower visibility to a quarter-mile or less, which can hamper travel and increase hazards when driving.

"Take extra caution when on the road," the weather service warns.

Contributing: Cybele Mayes-Osterman

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather: Dense fog advisory in effect Thursday morning