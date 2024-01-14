Louisville weather forecast: Light snow showers possible Monday, cold temps continue

Snow showers could come to Louisville on Monday, with accumulations of less than one inch expected for much of the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Sunday afternoon, there was a 17% chance Louisville would receive an inch of snow by 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service's snow forecast. The heaviest snow impacts in Kentucky will likely be south and east of Louisville.

Monday weather forecast for Louisville

Regardless of snow, Monday is expected to be yet another bitterly cold day in Louisville, with a forecasted high of 19 degrees and a low of 8 degrees. There is a 30% chance of snow showers Monday and Monday night. Wind chills will hover around zero degrees early in the morning and will stay in the single digits throughout the day.

Latest on area school closures

Jefferson County Public Schools has not yet decided whether classes will be held in person Tuesday. JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said the district will decide by 5 a.m. Tuesday whether schools will be open. Parents will be notified of the decision by text, email and through JCPS' social channels.

Callahan said if the district closes Tuesday, it will use one of its 10 available non-traditional instruction days that students will not have to make up at the end of the year. Many schools have already given students packets to work on if school is canceled.

Schools are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Some warming centers are open Monday

With temperatures and wind chills in the teens Monday, some indoor facilities in Louisville will open their doors to those who are in need of shelter.

There are eight Neighborhood Place locations that will also function as warming centers, which Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said will be open Monday:

Greenberg said libraries and community centers will be open during regular business hours as warming centers, which means they will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To reserve a bed at the nearest shelter, contact the shelter directly or call the city's Coordinated Shelter Access Line at 502-637-2337.

To locate the nearest shelter and to reserve a bed, call the Coordinated Shelter Access line at (502) 637-2337. If CSA is closed, call the shelter directly. For all other inquiries and for help with other city services, call Metro311 or 502-574-5000 pic.twitter.com/AdihLeMjQY — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) January 12, 2024

