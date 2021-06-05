Louisville woman charged in Clark County inmate's OD death

Jun. 4—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Louisville woman is facing eight felonies after investigators say she smuggled heroin and fentanyl into the Clark County jail and gave some to another inmate who later died.

Jessica Schilling, 32, is charged with two level 1 felonies for dealing in a controlled substance causing death, related to the death of Tiffany Wilson, who had been in a cell with her and others after their arrest May 21.

She's charged under a relatively new law meant to hold drug dealers accountable for what happens to those they distribute to. In 2018, the Indiana legislature passed a law allowing prosecutors to charge a person if they believe that person provided drugs to a person who later overdosed. The felonies can carry up to 40 years each.

Schilling also faces two level 5 felonies for dealing in a narcotic drug, a level 5 felony for trafficking with an inmate and two level 6 felonies for possession of a narcotic drug.

Court records show that on May 22, one of several women who were being held in the Clark County jail's detox cell alerted a guard that Wilson was having a medical emergency. The first officer to the scene reported finding her unconscious and unresponsive, starting to turn blue and with her eyes rolling back into her head.

Jail staff started chest compressions and used an automated external defibrillator to assist, while calling an ambulance. With first responders seven minutes away, jail staff rushed Wilson to Clark Memorial Hospital in a sheriff's vehicle.

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott confirmed Wilson died May 31 but said a definite cause of death will not be ready for several weeks because of the wait times on toxicology results.

Investigators spoke to others who had been in the cell before Wilson became ill, who said Schilling had asked them if they used dope and had told them she had brought some in a body orifice.

A woman reported having seen heroin and another said she had seen Schilling and Wilson go to an area in the cell together that was out of the camera sight and that a few minutes after they came out is when Wilson began seizing.

Investigators reviewed video footage from the cell, which court records say shows Wilson appear to provide Schilling with her phone pin to use. Wilson then put a blanket over her head, and there is an exchange between the two at 4:47 p.m., and what appears to be Wilson putting a piece of paper inside her bra before continuing to the bathroom area.

First responders had found a paper inside Wilson's bra, which had a substance that field tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

Schilling was taken to Clark Memorial to be checked, then returned to jail. Police did not find drugs on her person or in her room, but they said they found cash in her clothing. She declined to speak to investigators without an attorney.

Although inmates are checked for contraband with a body scan every time they enter the facility, Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said it's not a failsafe and can be affected by things like a person's weight and digestive system.

In this case, if Schilling had something in an orifice when she came into the jail, it was not clearly evident to jail staff.

"The body scanner is a tool, not a guarantee," Maples said. "It helps us in many aspects but it's not 100%.

"We try to adapt and overcome all these measures people do to smuggle contraband and illegal substances. Obviously this person took it on their own to insert narcotics into a body orifice with the intent to bring it into the jail...not only to keep it away from law enforcement, but then she removed it and distributed it."

He said the sherif's office is very serious about acting if a person is caught trying to get illegal substances into the jail.

"We don't take it lightly," he said. "When we do find it, we act promptly, appropriately and swiftly."

Schilling has a pretrial conference July 8 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 2, with a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 28.