Louisville woman charged in federal meth case

Jul. 10—ASHLAND — A Louisville woman could face life in prison after a federal grand jury handed up an indictment against her Thursday.

Shelly Collins, 33, was indicted on one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, after already having a serious drug felony conviction.

Under federal law, she could face 15 years to life.

According to her indictment, Collins was caught in Lawrence County, Kentucky, on March 30 with the drugs.

Jail records show she was booked by Louisa Police Department at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on the same day as her charges.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com