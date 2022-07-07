Louisville woman hit by stray bullets while lying in bed with her child

Elvis Carrier

A woman lying in bed with her child Saturday night was hit twice in the chest by bullets fired by a man down the block, police say.

Elvis Ray Carrier, 29, fired at least six shots in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue, Louisville Metro Police say in an arrest citation.

Those shots burst into a home a few houses down, hitting the woman in bed. Four others were in the home at the time, police said.

Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. A dispute outdoors led to the gunfire, which hit two people, a police spokeswoman said Saturday.

Tashawn Feldman, 20, was struck and died on scene of a single gunshot wound to the chest, said deputy coroner Scott Russ.

The woman inside the home was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Carrier's arrest citation notes she is expected to survive.

In July 2022, Carrier pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. He was set to be sentenced that September, with a recommended prison sentence of 10 years.

Reporter Matthew Glowicki can be reached at 502-582-4989 or mglowicki@courier-journal.com.

