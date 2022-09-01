Louisville's August 2022 homicides: What we know about last month's cases

Police officers in Louisville investigated at least eight homicides in August 2022, including at least six fatal shootings. Additionally, detectives are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Old Louisville.

An arrest has been made in one of the cases, and two other cases were closed after the alleged killers died by suicide.

By the end of August, Louisville had suffered at least 112 homicides in 2022.

What we know about August 2022's homicides:

Kelvin Sam Jr.

Sam was found dead in Boone Square Park following a shooting on Aug. 30, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to the in the 1900 block of Rowan Street park at about 6 p.m., according to department spokesperson Beth Ruoff. A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was killed was identified the following day by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr., who the agency said lived in Conyers, Georgia.

No arrests have taken place and no suspects have been identified, Ruoff said.

Fatal shooting on W. Broadway

A man was killed the morning of Aug. 21 in Louisville's West End.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of W. Broadway at about 10:30 a.m., where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been announced in his killing and his identity has not been released by the coroner's office.

Nayeli Cordova

Cordova, 21, was stabbed Aug. 19 and later pronounced dead, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Westport Road a little before 11 p.m., where they found Cordova with a "critical stab wound," spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

She was taken to the University of Louisville hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Through the Homicide Unit's investigation, Carlos Guevara, 27, was identified as Cordova's killer.

The day after her death, LMPD was notified by Nashville police that Guevera had died by suicide in their jurisdiction. The case has been closed.

Mario Anderson

Anderson, 54, was shot to death Aug. 19 in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Bank Street around 10 p.m., where they found Anderson on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been announced in his killing.

Jarquis Jones

Jones was shot to death Aug. 16 in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.

He was found unresponsive at about 8 p.m. that Tuesday evening in the 2700 block of W. Main Street.

There are no current suspects in custody, according to police.

Deondre Jones

Jones, 45, was found dead in the early-morning hours of Aug. 10 in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane by Shively Police.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:24 a.m.

Latoine Pruitt, 31, was charged the same day with murder in the fatal shooting.

Rebecca Richardson

Richardson, 26, was found dead Aug. 6 in the Fern Creek neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road about 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a corpse, LMPD said at the time. Upon arrival, they found Richardson, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been fatally shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

On Aug. 10, LMPD announced Richardson had been killed by Christopher Dowes, who died by suicide in Bardstown the following day.

Shawn Mosley

Mosely, 51, was found dead in Old Louisville on Aug. 4.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Second Street, where they found Mosley inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been announced by police.

