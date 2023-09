Taft had the luxury of playing at home against Dupont Manual, who made the two-hour trip from Louisville. After a special teams mishap gave Dupont a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Senators made up for it on a punt return and two-point conversion to take the lead at 8-7. Unfortunately, that's all the points Taft could find against the Rams in the 24-8 loss.

View comments