Louisville's homelessness crisis is out of control, Kentucky's state regulations must change

The people have spoken: The Louisville homelessness crisis is out of control, and many voters think it’s time the local government adopted a new approach to stop it.

A recent poll found that only 14% of Kentucky voters think the state and local governments are doing a good job managing homelessness in Kentucky, a problem which has been on the rise in recent years. The Coalition for the Homeless found a 41% increase in Louisville homelessness, from 7,572 in 2018 to 10,640 in 2021. While government assistance programs like ERAP may be effective in the short term, they remain underfunded, and as rental assistance wanes, Louisville eviction rates continue to increase. Instead of offering handouts to a few in the short term, state and local officials ought to prioritize long-term reforms that make housing more affordable for everyone in Kentucky.

Kentucky should kick parking mandates to the curb

Low-cost housing is currently difficult to build in the private sector because of building regulations which either add a minimum cost to construction or prevent it entirely. Regulations like parking mandates can add upwards of $27,900 per space to the cost of a project not including cost of land—a serious deterrent for potential developers. At that rate, it’s cheaper to put up a parking lot and invite the ever growing homeless populations to set up a tent village.

In August of 2022, Lexington eliminated parking mandates in an effort to spur the construction of more affordable housing. Yet, that decision still was not been implemented across Kentucky. Not only would the elimination of parking mandates lower the cost of construction, it would give current parking lot owners the freedom to sell them to new developers. Given the large percentage of parking lots in downtown Lexington and Louisville (according to the Parking Reform Network, 30% and 38% respectively), there is plenty of property that can be developed.

Regulations on minimum lot sizes and setback requirements also drive up the costs of new development as they deter developers from building smaller, more affordable residences. After all, a one-bedroom home that brings in a lower rent would still have to be situated on a large lot with a yard—why not build that extra room and charge for the difference? Nothing is inherently wrong with yards or larger lot sizes, but mandates that prevent non-yarded, smaller lots from being developed limit affordable options for lower income people and contribute to the homelessness crisis we are seeing now.

The Bristol Bluffs housing complex on Gellhaus Lane in Louisville, Ky. on May. 28, 2023. The development is one of several that offer affordable housing around the city.

Deregulate 'granny flats' for more affordable housing

Another way to add affordable housing to the market is through the deregulation of accessory dwelling units. These are additional residences, sometimes called “granny flats,” which are built on a property with an existing house. While ADUs are allowed in some areas of Louisville and Lexington, there are still plenty of regulations and red tape which make it a costly endeavor. Deregulation would make it easier for anyone to build on their property and allow for a boom in low-cost housing supply.

Restrictive zoning laws prevent larger properties from being separated into multi-family affordable housing. The vast majority of Louisville (75%) and Lexington (60%) is zoned for single-family homes. With these current zoning laws, developers are unable to convert large homes into multi-unit housing, keeping rents high despite market demand. By allowing single family homes the flexibility of becoming duplexes, developers can more easily fill the gap in low-cost housing supply.

Fortunately, Louisville is already in the process of changing ADU codes, residential setbacks, and zoning regulations. Though these reforms are still in their early stages, the state is moving in the right direction, and hopefully, that means there will be more affordable housing options—and fewer people living in their cars—by the end of this year.

Jacob Fox

Jacob Fox lives in New Albany, Indiana and has worked and attended school in Louisville, KY. He is a Young Voices contributor studying economics at Hillsdale College. Follow him on X @jacobafox

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Changing in affordable housing regulations help Louisville's unhoused