Louisville's January 2022 homicide victims: What we know about the 16 cases

Louisville's first fatal shooting of 2022 had happened by dinner time on Jan. 1, with 16 homicides reported by Louisville Metro Police over the course of the month.

All of the people killed died in shootings, with the deaths of two pregnant women each counted as double homicides.

In two cases, LMPD officials have indicated charges may not be filed against the person accused of pulling the trigger. In another case, investigators believe the victim died in a murder-suicide. A suspect has been named in just one of the remaining cases.

A map of 2022 homicide victims

Coping with loss? These organizations provide grief support in Louisville area

How to help: These organizations are working to stop gun violence in Louisville

Help us remember homicide victims: If you feel like sharing anecdotes or photos with us, please email lounews@courierjournal.com.

Anyone with information about these homicides can contact the Louisville Metro Police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide information online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=563.

What we know about January 2022's victims:

Thaddaeus Hudson

Thaddaeus L. Hudson, 39, was shot to death Jan. 1, 2022.

Hudson, 39, was found shot to death inside a vehicle Jan. 1.

Officers responded to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop at about 6 p.m., LMPD said at the time. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It appears that all parties involved have been accounted for and are being interviewed," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said after the shooting.

About four months later, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the department's homicide unit was "consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office to determine what, if any, charges are applicable."

As of July, no charges had been filed in the case.

"He was a beautiful person inside and out and had a heart of gold," his girlfriend Camille Noble told The Courier Journal. "... He made such an impression on people he met anywhere. Everyone loved him, because of the wonderful, kind, sensitive, and compassionate person he was."

Story continues

Jakia Holt and her unborn baby

Jakia Holt

Holt, 39, was shot multiple times on Jan. 3 and later died from her wounds on Jan. 8, according to LMPD.

She was in the 4200 block of Northwestern Parkway on the edge of Portland and Shawnee at the time of the shooting, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with her death.

Local activist Christopher 2X told The Courier Journal that Holt was 5 months pregnant when she was found shot in a vehicle.

'Why did you do this?': Three pregnant women fatally shot in Louisville in six weeks

Cornell Johnston

Johnston, 45, was shot to death on Jan. 5.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m., LMPD said at the time, where they found Johnston inside a vehicle. He'd been shot multiple times and had crashed into a residence in the area as a result of the shooting, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erik Girton

Erik Girton Jr., 24, was shot to death Jan. 6, 2022.

Girton, 24, was shot to death Jan. 6.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Springfield Drive just after midnight, LMPD said at the time, where they found Girton with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Jan. 31, police arrested Rayshon D. Johnson, 20, of Louisville, and charged him with murder and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon in connection with Girton's death.

Girton's father, Erik Girton Sr., told The Courier Journal his son "was loved by his family (and) would give you anything he had to make you happy."

The young man "loved showing off his weight loss and tattoos, walking around shirtless," Girton Sr. added. "A happy young man."

Cameron Seay

Seay, 21, was shot to death inside his home Jan. 8.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane near Fern Creek and Jeffersontown around 5:30 p.m., according to LMPD. Seay had been shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His home address was listed as the same location as the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Nyota Bawili and unborn child

Nyota Bawili, 39, was shot to death Jan. 9, 2022 in the 5000 block of Wabash Place in Louisville.

Bawili, 39, was shot to death inside her home on Jan. 9.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Wabash Place just before 2 a.m., police said at the time, where Bawili was found dead inside her apartment. She was the mother of seven and was pregnant with her eighth child.Bawili's husband, Patrick Pili Pili, said he and his wife were watching TV when a bullet tore through their home.

“To see my wife dead in front of me and in front of our 13-month-old child — that is the most devastating thing I’ve experienced in life,” Pili Pili said, interpreted by family friend Rolend Butsitsi.

Jacob Erwin

Erwin, 50, was found shot to death in a building Jan. 14.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of W. Broadway where Erwin was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LMPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terry Williams

Williams, 43, was fatally shot Jan. 15.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terry Jones Jr.

Jones, 20, was shot to death Jan. 15.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Olive Road at about 9:15 p.m. where they found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound, LMPD said at the time. He was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Charles Evans

Evans, 26, was shot to death Jan. 18.

Officers first responded to Norton Hospital just before 10 p.m. after Evans arrived at the downtown hospital in a personal vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, LMPD said at the time. He died shortly after his arrival.

It was later determined the shooting had taken place in the 3100 block of Southern Avenue, police said.

Korey Gilbert

Gilbert, 27, was shot to death Jan. 19.

Officers responded to the 900 block of S. Sixth Street at about 3:30 a.m., LMPD said at the time, where they found Gilbert with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LMPD said all parties involved in the incident are accounted for.

Khalil Roberts

Roberts, 18, was shot to death at his home Jan. 20.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane just before 11:30 p.m., according to police, and Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dariyan Finley

Dariyan Finley and his son, Elijah

Finley, 21, was shot to death Jan. 22.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive at 7:20 a.m., according to police. Finley was found nearby and pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also shot and survived her injuries, police said.

"He was a loving and caring person, always helped out when he could," his wife, Erica Chavez, told The Courier Journal. "He was my world."

Finley also leaves behind a 1-year-old son, Elijah.

Joon Han

Han, 30, was found shot to death inside her apartment Jan. 29.

Officers responded to the home in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive at about 5 a.m., where they found Han and man shot to death, police said.

"Upon further investigation, and evidence it was determined that this was a domestic murder/suicide," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Han, who was known by the name Virginia, had four kids.

"Her children were her entire world," her friend Alexandra Ramsey told The Courier Journal. "She was an amazing momma. She had a fire about her that is almost unbelievable. ... I like to always remember her for her love for others and the fight to keep going."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What we know about Louisville's January 2022 homicides