Louisville's last Frisch's restaurant is missing its Big Boy statue. What we know

The statue known for greeting customers at the Frisch's Big Boy restaurant in Poplar Level is missing, the Courier Journal confirmed Saturday.

LMPD said it received a report of property theft on Nov. 16 in connection to the statue missing from the restaurant on Lincoln Avenue. No other details have been made available, but an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Another Frisch's restaurant in Kentucky, 70 miles east of the Poplar Level location, also reported a missing statue this month.

The Poplar Level location is the last Frisch's in Louisville after the restaurant chain, known for its hamburgers and all-day breakfast menu, closed its other location on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews in February.

