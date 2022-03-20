🌱 'Lounge' Addresses BSU Food Insecurity + Jobs For Refugees

Hey, neighbors! Alexis Goring here with the latest Laurel Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sunny. High: 69 Low: 40.

Here are the top three stories in Laurel today:

Zion Church of Landover recently partnered with the Nutrition Lounge to provide fresh fruits and personal care items to Bowie State University students in need. The doors of the BSU Nutrition Lounge opened in February 2020 to address food insecurity on campus. Bowie State partnered with Food Lion and Capital Area Food Bank to ensure the lounge is stocked regularly and abides by strict food safety standards. In its first year, more than 1,200 visitors came through its doors. Visitation is confidential. (Bowie State) Many Afghan refugees who have arrived in the D.C. region not only need a place to stay, but also help finding work. A job fair in Prince George’s County on Saturday helped this need. The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations co-sponsored a job and resource fair hosted by the Dar-us-Salaam Islamic Center and Islamic Relief at the Diyanet Center of American in Lanham. Nearly 150 refugees attended this event. (WTOP) The University of Maryland raised more than $3.75 million on its ninth annual Giving Day, held on March 9. The 24-hour giving challenge raised money to support the university’s core missions. Those core missions include learning, teaching, research, the arts, student life and public service initiatives. Donors were able to give to funds and programs dedicated to schools/colleges, athletics, libraries, performing arts and Greek and student organizations. (University of Maryland)

Today in Laurel:

Women's History Month Scavenger Hunt at Georgetown Neighborhood Library in NW DC —Celebrate Women's History Month all through March with us! We will have a scavenger hunt placed throughout the children's room on the lower level. Collect a worksheet/map from the children's desk and search for seven famous women and female groups. Once you complete the worksheet and find all seven clues, you'll get to pick a small prize (while supplies last) from the children's librarians! Recommended for ages 5 and up. Will need help from parents for children who cannot read yet. (10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Reducing Stigma Around Alcohol Use Disorder in Minority Communities at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda (1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.)

New African Film Festival at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring —Now in its 18th year, the New African Film Festival (NAFF), presented by AFI and Africa World Now Project, brings the vibrancy of African filmmaking from all corners of the continent and across the diaspora to the D.C. area. (5:15 p.m.)

Y oung Adult Support Group —This is a safe, welcoming place providing encouragement, support and reducing isolation for patients diagnosed with any type of cancer between the ages of 18-39. (6:30 p.m.)

W ashington National Opera at The Kennedy Center in NW D.C .—What stories do our monuments tell? What legacies do they embody? What memories do they cement? Four iconic places. Four creative teams. Four intimate stories. Some of America’s most exciting artists, musicians, composers, and librettists assemble to create four unmissable world premieres as a jewel in the crown of the Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary season. Inspired by Washington D.C.’s iconic monuments and the ideals embodied by President Kennedy, Written in Stone is a series of interwoven short works presented together in a single evening. Creative teams Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran, Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang, Kamala Sankaram and A.M. Homes, and Carlos Simon and Marc Bamuthi Joseph offer intimate stories that celebrate diversity and acknowledge the struggles of today’s America. (7:00 p.m.)

Women's Appreciation Month Dinner at St. Veg in Rockville —St. Veg is a 100% vegan owned and operated business in Rockville. While it is always a great time to eat at St. Veg, it is especially wonderful to dine at this woman owned business during Women's Appreciation Month. (7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

ASL Trivia at Red Bear Brewing Co. in NE D.C.—Trivia performed in American Sign Language. Challenging questions and great Red Bear Prizes! Free to play. English interpretation included. (7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

City of Laurel - Government: Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe has rescinded the COVID-19 State of Emergency and other related Executive Orders , effective March 18, 2022. (Facebook)

PGCPS: Class of 2022 seniors are invited to submit a short video sharing their post-graduation plans —whether heading to college or into a career or military! Submit videos (15 to 25 seconds) to communications@pgcps.org. (Instagram)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Russett: Can anyone recommend a good dentist in this area? Mainly someone who’s gentle with teeth cleanings. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier Woods: Does anyone know someone who will pick up scrap metal items for free? (Nextdoor)

Maryland Office of People's Counsel, Director of Consumer Services, Brandi Nieland, State of Maryland: Washington Gas Has Been Fined $1.1 Million for Customer Service Issues Following OPC Complaint. Washington Gas Light must pay a civil penalty of $1,147,600 for widespread problems with its customer service.(Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, West Laurel: Teacher-made and Teacher-run summer camp needs camp counselors (over 18 years old) to work for 7 weeks this summer (June 27-August 12). (Nextdoor)

Sergeant Erika Monroe, Prince George's County Police Department: *Summer Jobs* Great morning Beltsville Division VI. Please see the attached flyer on Prince George's County Youth Summer Jobs. (Nextdoor)

Sergeant Erika Monroe, Prince George's County Police Department: *Burglary Prevention Tips* Ensure all exterior doors, windows and patios are locked, including the deadbolt before leaving your home. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Settlers Landing: Who wants a FREE dresser that's in decent shape? It’s heavy, so you need two people to pick it up. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: Looking for private swim lessons at Montpelier pool this summer for two 5-year-old children. Does anyone know of private instructors that will come to your pool?(Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Modera: I’m in Laurel and I am starting an outdoor boot camp style class on April 19. Classes will be 30 minutes and no weights are needed as we will use our body weight. Who is interested? (Nextdoor)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (March 23)

Fire-Up Dance Class for Young Girls and Teens (April 4)

Tickets to Golden Girls at Hippodrome

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday! I'll see you around.

— Alexis Goring

About me: My name is Alexis A. Goring. I'm a Bowie area resident with a pulse for people, news and feature stories! I've worked as a freelance writer/editor/proofreader in the media industry for 15 years. I'm also a published author, experienced blogger, and founder of Writer at Heart Editorial Services. Visit my website for more details about me and my work. Here's the link: https://alexisagoring.jimdofree.com.

This article originally appeared on the Laurel Patch