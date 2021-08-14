Loungers' (LON:LGRS) investors will be pleased with their stellar 120% return over the last year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) share price has soared 120% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Loungers wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Loungers actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 53%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 120%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Loungers shareholders have gained 120% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 4.3% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

