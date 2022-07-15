Loungers' (LON:LGRS) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Loungers (LON:LGRS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Loungers, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = UK£26m ÷ (UK£342m - UK£65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Loungers has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.5% generated by the Hospitality industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Loungers compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Loungers.

So How Is Loungers' ROCE Trending?

Loungers has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 9.4% on its capital. In addition to that, Loungers is employing 130% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Loungers has decreased current liabilities to 19% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Loungers has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Loungers' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Loungers does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

