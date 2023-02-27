Loungers plc's (LON:LGRS) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Loungers (LON:LGRS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Loungers' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Loungers

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Loungers is:

6.9% = UK£9.5m ÷ UK£138m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Loungers' Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

At first glance, Loungers' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.7%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Loungers grew its net income at a significant rate of 48% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 3.5% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LGRS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Loungers Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Loungers doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Loungers has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Should Income Investors Look At Hays plc (LON:HAS) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Hays plc...

  • Marketmind: It's all about inflation

    A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga Markets are back to inflation watching. Just as global economic growth worries ease and labour markets remain tight, price trends have become the main focus for investors. A slew of strong U.S. economic data has reinforced the view that interest rates will stay higher-for-longer.

  • Three local basketball teams host Class 5A state tournament first-round games

    Three local basketball teams host Class 5A state tournament first-round games

  • Ariana DeBose pokes fun at viral BAFTAs rap while presenting at SAG Awards

    Ariana DeBose poked fun at her viral BAFTAs rap, while appearing on stage at this year’s SAG Awards.During Sunday’s awards ceremony, DeBose stood alongside actor Diego Luna to present the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series. Before naming Jennifer Coolidge as the winner for her role in The White Lotus, the West Side Story star turned to Luna and referred to her viral rap, in which she praised Angela Bassett for doing “the thing”.Source: Netflix

  • Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race

    Nigerians voted on Saturday for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in a tightly fought race, with three frontrunners for the first time in the country's modern history.If no candidate wins, a runoff will take place within 21 days between the two frontrunners, an unprecedented outcome that some analysts say is a possibility this time around.

  • Posts misleadingly link clip of 'mosque' vandalism to Pakistan's economic crisis: police

    Misleading social media posts circulating with thousands of views in Hindu-majority India feature a clip which they say shows Muslims destroying a mosque to sell off its bricks for food in Karachi, the biggest city in its crisis-hit neighbour Pakistan. But Karachi police chiefs told AFP the incident was unrelated to the economic crisis gripping the country. A spokesman for the Ahmadiya community long persecuted in Pakistan said the clip shows its place of worship that was vandalised by hardline

  • Is It Smart To Buy HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like HSBC Holdings plc ( LON:HSBA ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the...

  • Missing Two-Year-Old Found Safe After 500 Volunteers Mobilize for Mass Search

    A missing two-year-old boy from Brooksville, Florida, was found safe on Friday, February 24, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.The search began for Joshua “JJ” Rowland on Thursday evening, shortly before sundown, local news reported.According to Sheriff Al Nienhuis, close to 100 law enforcement officials and 500 volunteers travelled to the area to assist with the search.This footage features a recording of the 911 call moments after JJ was found safely by volunteer Roy Link. JJ can be heard saying “Hi mommy” in the clip, as Link brings the toddler to safety.The Sheriff said JJ is now being cared for by parademics after spending the night outdoors in the woods. Credit: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Friends and family gather to remember Atlanta community leader Thomas Dortch

    Dortch died in February at the age of 72.

  • Queen Consort Camilla Could Get Major Title Change After King Charles’s Coronation

    While King Charles may be the center of the royal coronation ceremony on May 6, it will also be a big day for his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, as she will be crowned right alongside him. But according to new reports, there might be another reason that this ceremony will mark a big change for the Queen consort—because she could end up getting a major title change. In a new report from The Daily Mail, they speculated that Bowles will simply be referred to as “Queen” instead of “Queen consort” foll

  • Florida weather solid for NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to ISS; eyes on flight conditions

    Local weather looks solid for NASA's launch of a new crew to the ISS early Monday, but forecasters are keeping an eye on conditions in the Atlantic.

  • Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor. Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Semiconductor Stock, This Would Be It

    This equipment stock checks all the boxes, striking a great balance between offense, defense, growth, and value.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • Rich millennial Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.